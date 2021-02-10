Deputy injured during pursuit

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained minor injuries after his marked patrol vehicle was struck by a fleeing man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at the end of January.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sheriff's vehicle dash cam captures the moment when a late-model silver Chevy Malibu struck a marked Nye County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to the parking lot of AutoZone on Saturday, Jan. 30. The suspected driver, identified as Hugo Ramirez, 24, of Los Angeles, fled to a nearby car dealership where he was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

The incident, according to a sheriff’s office news release, began on Saturday, Jan. 30 after the sheriff’s office received information about multiple stolen vehicles, possibly in the Pahrump area.

“Deputies were able to locate a stolen Ford Mustang and a Chevy Malibu at Pahrump’s AutoZone, which were also reported to be involved in crimes in the Las Vegas area,” the release stated. “The driver of the Chevy Malibu crashed into the patrol vehicle as it attempted to exit the parking lot of AutoZone.”

The release went on to state that the driver of the Mustang managed to exit the parking lot, where additional deputies pursued the vehicle into California.

At least one occupant of the Malibu, identified as Hugo Ramirez, 24, of Los Angeles, fled on foot toward the nearby Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza where he allegedly attempted to steal an additional vehicle but was unsuccessful.

“He then fled into the showroom, where he was apprehended by the brave employees of the Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza,” the release noted. “As Ramirez fled the Malibu, he was carrying a small backpack and attempted to reach inside of it. He dropped the backpack and deputies were able to recover it and locate a handgun inside.”

Additionally, the two individuals who fled in the orange Mustang were later apprehended by the California Highway Patrol shortly after the pursuit entered into California, where Jesus Correa, 25, and Alizza Correa, 21, both from Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Ramirez, meanwhile,was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of stolen property, resisting an officer, attempted robbery, and an arrest warrant out of another jurisdiction.”

