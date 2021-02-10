54°F
Deputy injured during pursuit

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 10, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sheriff's vehicle dash cam captures the moment when a lat ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sheriff's vehicle dash cam captures the moment when a late-model silver Chevy Malibu struck a marked Nye County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to the parking lot of AutoZone on Saturday, Jan. 30. The suspected driver, identified as Hugo Ramirez, 24, of Los Angeles, fled to a nearby car dealership where he was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained minor injuries after his marked patrol vehicle was struck by a fleeing man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at the end of January.

The incident, according to a sheriff’s office news release, began on Saturday, Jan. 30 after the sheriff’s office received information about multiple stolen vehicles, possibly in the Pahrump area.

“Deputies were able to locate a stolen Ford Mustang and a Chevy Malibu at Pahrump’s AutoZone, which were also reported to be involved in crimes in the Las Vegas area,” the release stated. “The driver of the Chevy Malibu crashed into the patrol vehicle as it attempted to exit the parking lot of AutoZone.”

The release went on to state that the driver of the Mustang managed to exit the parking lot, where additional deputies pursued the vehicle into California.

At least one occupant of the Malibu, identified as Hugo Ramirez, 24, of Los Angeles, fled on foot toward the nearby Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza where he allegedly attempted to steal an additional vehicle but was unsuccessful.

“He then fled into the showroom, where he was apprehended by the brave employees of the Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza,” the release noted. “As Ramirez fled the Malibu, he was carrying a small backpack and attempted to reach inside of it. He dropped the backpack and deputies were able to recover it and locate a handgun inside.”

Additionally, the two individuals who fled in the orange Mustang were later apprehended by the California Highway Patrol shortly after the pursuit entered into California, where Jesus Correa, 25, and Alizza Correa, 21, both from Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Ramirez, meanwhile,was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of stolen property, resisting an officer, attempted robbery, and an arrest warrant out of another jurisdiction.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Trevor Brown
Pahrump man arrested after shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An argument over a set of keys led to the shooting of a Pahrump female Wednesday, Feb. 3, where deputies were initially dispatched for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows reporter Robin Hebrock's marked-up copy of ...
Nye County passes COVID resolution requesting lifting of pandemic restrictions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After making a multitude of changes to ensure the document would pass legal muster, the Nye County Commission unanimously approved a resolution emphasizing the struggles impacting its citizens in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and requesting that Gov. Steve Sisolak remove his emergency mandates to allow all businesses to operate normally once more.

Getty Images The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional ...
Housing assistance program gets additional $124 million
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Division has received approximately $124 million to provide additional temporary rental and housing expense assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Initial claims for PUA top 1 million in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending Jan. 30 totaled 9,821, down 284 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 10,105 claims, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James
McKinney-James joins Ioneer’s board
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced the appointment of Rose McKinney-James as an independent non-executive director to its board on Feb. 3.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
Sisolak supports legislation to increase PETS funding
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement in response to the introduction of a bill draft request which would allocate an additional $50 million to support small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant Program:

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Deadly COVID-19 wave strikes Pahrump facility
Staff Report

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Pahrump memory care and assisted living facility led to the deaths of three residents as the vaccine rollout continues in Nye County and across the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfi ...
VA brings vaccinations for COVID to Pahrump
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. This is the first time VASNHS has administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Getty Images
Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight
Staff Report

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.