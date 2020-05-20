71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Desert Farming Initiative offers COVID-19 safety tips

Staff Report
May 19, 2020 - 5:22 pm
 

Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many consumers have been grappling with how to balance the need for fresh food with the risks posed by grocery shopping. An additional concern amid the virus is the health and safety of the workers who grow and process these foods and those who staff our grocery stores.

Nevada’s farm workers have continued to grow produce and devise innovative new avenues to get it to our tables, and stores have taken unprecedented measures to safely stay open.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there is no evidence that COVID-19 is being transmitted by packaging or fresh food, the people growing, selling and shopping for it do face considerable risks. Below is some key guidance for fruit and vegetable growers, as well as consumers, to reduce exposure to COVID-19 during this trying time.

Fruit and vegetable growers should implement on-farm social distancing and hygiene practices. Because this virus is primarily spread by person-to-person contact, social distancing is the most important defense on the farm. Follow scheduling, barrier, hand washing and shared-equipment-use practices recommended by the CDC, Produce Safety Alliance and Nevada Department of Agriculture. Monitor farm staff for illness and post reminders about COVID-19 prevention measures on the farm.

Clean and disinfect high-touch and food contact surfaces on a frequent schedule, including farm tools, equipment and facilities. The Environmental Protection Agency is maintaining a list of sanitizers that are effective against COVID-19, and California Certified Organic Farmers offers guidance on using sanitizers on organic operations. Make sure to use cleaners and disinfectants according to instructions on the label, and do not mix them.

Ensure that any packaging used for food transport is clean and protected from contamination. Make sure wash, pack and delivery workers are following COVID-19 health and hygiene practices and that vehicles are disinfected before every delivery. Note that cardboard and wax boxes cannot be cleaned and sanitized in general, and reuse of packaging is of heightened concern during this pandemic.

Have a farm food-safety plan in place. Comprehensive food-safety procedures are proven to reduce the risks of contamination in general. Ensure all farm workers understand and are trained on safe produce handling and additional COVID-19 measures.

Consumers should limit trips to the grocery store or market, maintain social distance and wear a mask. All of these practices that have become so familiar in the past couple of months reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure to you and the people around you.

Frequent hand washing is the simplest and most effective action anyone can take. Wash hands for 20 seconds before and after shopping and handling food.

Rinse fruit and vegetables under clean running water, scrubbing with a brush if necessary. This is a general food-safety practice that is always a good idea. Do not use soaps, sanitizers or disinfectants on fresh food at home, and follow standard safe food-handling rules.

Finally, keep checking sources of credible and timely online food-safety information. The Food and Drug Administration, CDC, Produce Safety Alliance and Nevada Department of Agriculture offer guidance for producers and consumers regarding COVID-19 and food-safety risks. Be aware of this guidance so that you can observe whether your local store and other sources of fresh food are properly managing risks and stay up to date with practices for your home.

Growers or others wanting information on produce safety can connect on the Desert Farming Initiative Facebook page at facebook.com/DesertFarmingInitiative.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Joseph Cavalieri, 41, was arrested for all ...
Local man arrested on firearms charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Walmart announced a new round of bonuses in mid-May. With t ...
Walmart announces bonus for associates
Staff Report

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Area first responders were dispatched to the intersection of ...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along state Route 160 south at Dandelion Street which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very detai ...
Water companies urge flushing before reopening
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Co. is passing along some information about something that easily can be overlooked as the state gradually reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

PVYA cancels summer program
PVYA cancels summer program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada’s self-response rate is 57.9%, compared to th ...
Hand delivery of census forms coming to rural areas
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on Monday, May 18, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its “update leave” operations, during which 2020 census forms are hand-delivered to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified.