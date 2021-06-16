90°F
DETR begins transition to new debit card provider

Staff Report
June 15, 2021 - 7:50 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on June 8 announced a change in debit card providers, from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard.

Throughout the month of June, Unemployment Insurance claimants will begin receiving their new green Way2Go Card.

It is vital for claimants to activate their new Way2Go Card immediately, even if there is no funding yet on the card.

Claimants can expect correspondence via email, mail and their online claimant portal with more information regarding the debit card transition.

Benefit payments will not be deposited onto the new Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard until early July. Claimants should continue to use their current debit card as they normally would until then. Claimants should continue filing their weekly claim as normal.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants with direct deposit do not need to do anything and will see no change. All active UI claimants will receive a new card.

For more information on this transition and the Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard visit https://detr.nv.gov/page/Unemployment_Debit_Card

