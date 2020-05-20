DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

PEUC is a temporary program that provides up to 13 weeks of 100% federally funded benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular UI claim. PEUC is payable beginning back to the week ending April 4 and will end the week ending December 26.

“We have been working incessantly in order to provide PEUC and the other CARES Act provisions to Nevadans, and we continue to look at ways to improve our system to meet the ongoing demand,” DETR Director Heather Korbulic said. “We know this additional federal benefit will assist hard-working Nevadans who have lost their jobs, which is why we continue to work tirelessly to address the state’s unemployment benefit needs.”

To be eligible for PEUC, claimants must have received all of their regular UI benefit payments, with no ability to receive further regular UI benefits either because the benefit year has ended or because the claimant has been paid their full benefit amount; have had a recent period of UI eligibility which ended after July 1, 2019; and have no eligibility to establish a new benefit year.

PEUC is an extension of a claimant’s regular UI claim. If deemed eligible to file PEUC, claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount as their regular UI claim. In addition to the weekly PEUC benefit amount, claimants also will receive the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as a weekly $600 payment for weeks filed between April 4 through July 25.

Notification will be mailed to claimants advising of potential eligibility for PEUC benefits. Claimants will need to log in to their unemployment account at ui.nv.gov. The PEUC filing process steps will differ depending on the status of the person’s regular UI claim. Claimants are encouraged to view the PEUC Frequently Asked Questions on detr.nv.gov/coronavirus for more instructions on how to file for their PEUC claim.

For PEUC announcements, resources and updates claimants are encouraged to visit DETR’s COVID-19 webpage at: detr.nv.gov/coronavirus.