News

DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid

Staff Report
May 19, 2020 - 5:14 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

PEUC is a temporary program that provides up to 13 weeks of 100% federally funded benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular UI claim. PEUC is payable beginning back to the week ending April 4 and will end the week ending December 26.

“We have been working incessantly in order to provide PEUC and the other CARES Act provisions to Nevadans, and we continue to look at ways to improve our system to meet the ongoing demand,” DETR Director Heather Korbulic said. “We know this additional federal benefit will assist hard-working Nevadans who have lost their jobs, which is why we continue to work tirelessly to address the state’s unemployment benefit needs.”

To be eligible for PEUC, claimants must have received all of their regular UI benefit payments, with no ability to receive further regular UI benefits either because the benefit year has ended or because the claimant has been paid their full benefit amount; have had a recent period of UI eligibility which ended after July 1, 2019; and have no eligibility to establish a new benefit year.

PEUC is an extension of a claimant’s regular UI claim. If deemed eligible to file PEUC, claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount as their regular UI claim. In addition to the weekly PEUC benefit amount, claimants also will receive the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as a weekly $600 payment for weeks filed between April 4 through July 25.

Notification will be mailed to claimants advising of potential eligibility for PEUC benefits. Claimants will need to log in to their unemployment account at ui.nv.gov. The PEUC filing process steps will differ depending on the status of the person’s regular UI claim. Claimants are encouraged to view the PEUC Frequently Asked Questions on detr.nv.gov/coronavirus for more instructions on how to file for their PEUC claim.

For PEUC announcements, resources and updates claimants are encouraged to visit DETR’s COVID-19 webpage at: detr.nv.gov/coronavirus.

THE LATEST
Local man arrested on firearms charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Walmart announces bonus for associates
Staff Report

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

Desert Farming Initiative offers COVID-19 safety tips
Staff Report

Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks.

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along state Route 160 south at Dandelion Street which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

Water companies urge flushing before reopening
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Co. is passing along some information about something that easily can be overlooked as the state gradually reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PVYA cancels summer program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

Hand delivery of census forms coming to rural areas
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on Monday, May 18, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its “update leave” operations, during which 2020 census forms are hand-delivered to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified.