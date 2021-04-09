80°F
DETR updates ID process for filing claims for PUA

Staff Report
April 9, 2021 - 2:09 am
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Wednesday provided an update on the required verification for all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants through ID.me. This verification is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020 to protect legitimate claimants.

This required verification does not apply to regular Unemployment Insurance claims. Claimants should not verify identity unless instructed to do so.

“Protecting eligible claimants and their data is one of our top priorities, and partnering with ID.me aids the state in ensuring eligible claimants get access to unemployment benefits while combating unemployment fraud,” said Lynda Parven, administrator of the Employment Security Division.

PUA claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account. The automated process is available 24 hours. Claimants are encouraged to complete the process during nonpeak times such as late in the evening or early in the morning.

Online verification through a computer or smart phone is encouraged for optimum processing. Claimants who do not have this technology or require assistance should contact the PUA call center for assistance at 800-603-9681, 775-298-6007, or 702-998-3081, Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to call Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m.

Those not able to utilize the online option can verify their identity by speaking with an ID.me representative. Wait times fluctuate for ID.me Trusted Referee video calls based on the volume of verifications, certain times of days or shift changes. Claimants can now refresh their screen while waiting without losing their place in the TR queue.

Claimants under the age of 18 will need to be manually validated through DETR Benefit Payment Control. They will need to contact the PUA claims center (800-603-9681, 775-298-6007, or 702-998-3081) and either have a claim or a weekly certification filed on their behalf. These claims will be held while waiting to go through the BPC identity validation process for manual verification. Claimants do not have to take any additional steps until contacted by BPC.

If the name a claimant provides differs from the name that appears in the identity documents, additional documentation will be required for identity verification. Primary documents must show current name of claimant.

Claimants who verified ID prior to the latest ID.me programming should be able to log in to their ID.me account through the PUA portal; once there, they can allow ID.me to share the info with DETR. Once DETR verifies identity, claimants will be returned to EmployNV as verified and be able to file claims.

ID.me is a credential service provider that is federally certified as compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. ID.me is being used by more than 20 states, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Treasury and hundreds of other organizations.

Claimants are reminded not to share personal data, or even ask for help in filing a claim with outside parties, as this could put you at risk for social media phishing and potential identity theft.

Claimants should be vigilant online. DETR is aware of fraudulent websites, suspicious social media messages/offers and phishing text messages. DETR will never reach out to claimants via social media or text message.

Claimants should not interact with suspicious personnel or send information through questionable emails and should only use secure websites when conducting online transactions and providing personal information. DETR official sites are UInv.gov; EmployNv.gov and detr.nv.gov

The state encourages reporting fraud and abuse on the agency’s unemployment fraud homepage under Quick Links at www.detr.nv.gov. To view what additional steps individuals and employers can take if they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed, review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the Bulletin Board at www.detr.nv.gov.

Claimants are reminded to use the internet to file their unemployment claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during nonpeak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. Claimants are also reminded that to continue to receive benefits, they must file weekly.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said ...
FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of Nye County residents braved warm temperatures in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Pahrump on Thursday.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony ...
WGU unveils Essential Workers Scholarship
Staff Report

Western Governors University Nevada announced Wednesday a new scholarship program for essential workers seeking degrees in high-demand career fields including business, teaching, information technology and health professions, such as nursing.

Getty Images Nathan Adelson Hospice has planned its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtua ...
Hospice symposium to focus on equity in end-of-life care
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Getty Images The Nevada Department of Taxation is offering tax amnesty through May 1 to busine ...
State’s tax amnesty period ends May 1 for businesses
Staff Report

There is less than one month left of Nevada’s Tax Amnesty program that began Feb. 1. Business entities that have unpaid tax debt can file/pay their taxes online or download the missing tax returns that are available on the Department of Taxation’s website https://tax.nv.gov/

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alan Goldstein was arrested at gunpoint after sheriff's offi ...
Fleeing man arrested at gunpoint in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One man was arrested and taken into custody following a disturbance at Bank of America just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - BOCC meeting Tuesday, open comments
Nye County votes to fully reopen, sidestep mask mandate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, April 6, the Nye County Commission, after several hours of public comment and debate, voted 5-0 to approve fully reopening Nye County and its businesses, and to essentially do away with the mask mandate.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Good, bad, and ugly are present in today’s society

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oatmeal is a whole grain, packed with fiber a ...
Overnight oatmeal is power packed for pennies
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations, and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this: you can literally make it while your sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multi-tasker? Yup. Mine, too.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspiration ...
Drive-thru Senior Fair set at Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley seniors should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 17 when they will have a chance to head out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair at Inspirations Senior Living Center, where there will be a plethora of organizations gathered for an event intended to help educate the older population about the area’s many valuable resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Curbside Event took place Saturday, Apr ...
Pahrump’s Community Easter Curbside hailed as huge hit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At 10 a.m. on a bright and sunny Saturday morning, a line of vehicles started forming at the NyE Communities Coalition and suddenly it was go-time for the dozens of volunteers on hand for this year’s Community Easter Curbside Pick-up Event.