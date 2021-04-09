DETR updates ID process for filing claims for PUA

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Wednesday provided an update on the required verification for all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants through ID.me. This verification is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020 to protect legitimate claimants.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

This required verification does not apply to regular Unemployment Insurance claims. Claimants should not verify identity unless instructed to do so.

“Protecting eligible claimants and their data is one of our top priorities, and partnering with ID.me aids the state in ensuring eligible claimants get access to unemployment benefits while combating unemployment fraud,” said Lynda Parven, administrator of the Employment Security Division.

PUA claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account. The automated process is available 24 hours. Claimants are encouraged to complete the process during nonpeak times such as late in the evening or early in the morning.

Online verification through a computer or smart phone is encouraged for optimum processing. Claimants who do not have this technology or require assistance should contact the PUA call center for assistance at 800-603-9681, 775-298-6007, or 702-998-3081, Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to call Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m.

Those not able to utilize the online option can verify their identity by speaking with an ID.me representative. Wait times fluctuate for ID.me Trusted Referee video calls based on the volume of verifications, certain times of days or shift changes. Claimants can now refresh their screen while waiting without losing their place in the TR queue.

Claimants under the age of 18 will need to be manually validated through DETR Benefit Payment Control. They will need to contact the PUA claims center (800-603-9681, 775-298-6007, or 702-998-3081) and either have a claim or a weekly certification filed on their behalf. These claims will be held while waiting to go through the BPC identity validation process for manual verification. Claimants do not have to take any additional steps until contacted by BPC.

If the name a claimant provides differs from the name that appears in the identity documents, additional documentation will be required for identity verification. Primary documents must show current name of claimant.

Claimants who verified ID prior to the latest ID.me programming should be able to log in to their ID.me account through the PUA portal; once there, they can allow ID.me to share the info with DETR. Once DETR verifies identity, claimants will be returned to EmployNV as verified and be able to file claims.

ID.me is a credential service provider that is federally certified as compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. ID.me is being used by more than 20 states, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Treasury and hundreds of other organizations.

Claimants are reminded not to share personal data, or even ask for help in filing a claim with outside parties, as this could put you at risk for social media phishing and potential identity theft.

Claimants should be vigilant online. DETR is aware of fraudulent websites, suspicious social media messages/offers and phishing text messages. DETR will never reach out to claimants via social media or text message.

Claimants should not interact with suspicious personnel or send information through questionable emails and should only use secure websites when conducting online transactions and providing personal information. DETR official sites are UInv.gov; EmployNv.gov and detr.nv.gov

The state encourages reporting fraud and abuse on the agency’s unemployment fraud homepage under Quick Links at www.detr.nv.gov. To view what additional steps individuals and employers can take if they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed, review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the Bulletin Board at www.detr.nv.gov.

Claimants are reminded to use the internet to file their unemployment claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during nonpeak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. Claimants are also reminded that to continue to receive benefits, they must file weekly.