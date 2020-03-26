42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Dignity Health offering free virtual care visits

Staff Report
March 26, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 

To encourage social distancing and to support the health and well-being of patients, Dignity Health is offering free virtual care visits.

Because one of the best ways to protect yourself and loved ones from the coronavirus is to remain at home, patients can speak with a health care provider on a phone or another device free of charge.

Patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms such as low-grade fever, cough or difficulty breathing are encouraged to use the service.

Patients have several options for accessing a virtual visit through Dignity Health:

If using a desktop, please go to www.dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere.

If you have an Android device, download the app at tinyurl.com/rb2fx7x

If you have an Apple device, download the app at tinyurl.com/tb79kg2

Links to both of those pages are at tinyurl.com/twtqbs3

Once registered, enter the code COVID19 to waive the fees and proceed to your free visit.

Some Dignity Health hospitals are changing their policies to help care for patients with coronavirus and prevent its spread. Changes may be made to visitation policies or pre-visit screenings.

Some hospitals also are beginning to reschedule elective procedures, and these decisions are being made on a hospital-by-hospital basis in coordination with local health departments.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Most stone fruit such as peaches and apricots ...
In Season: 6 vegetables that can be grown from food scraps
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You do not need to visit a plant nursery or purchase seeds to grow food for your family. A quick search of your refrigerator or pantry may yield the beginnings of a new garden. Many vegetables can be regrown from food you already have on hand. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into ...
Beatty resident positive for COVID-19 cleared
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A Beatty resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared from self-isolation by state health officials.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Real ID deadline extended
By Staff Report

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the enforcement date for people to get a Real ID until Oct. 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal file U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. has recently sat i ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen urging 2020 census participation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), is strongly urging all Silver State residents to participate in the upcoming 2020 census.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

A 2016 map provided in the application shows the area along Nevada State Route 160 where a Yell ...
BLM opens comment period for solar project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management opened a 45-day public comment period on the proposed Yellow Pine Solar Project that would be located about 10 miles southeast of Pahrump and 32 miles west of Las Vegas in Clark County.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Construction crews work on a cluster of ti ...
Area builder sees potential in tiny homes in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Builder Terry Fisher is betting big on tiny homes in Beatty, constructing a cluster of them on the corner of Highway 95 and McDonald.