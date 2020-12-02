45°F
DJ Electrical Services provides holiday cheer

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 1, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Holding a Thanksgiving dinner package, D&J Electrical Services owner Dan Ames, at right, is joined by his team Maureen Kahoopii, (immediate left), John McHugh, center, Rick Finkler, and Steve Timmerman, far left.

Thanks to a local family-owned business, approximately 20 families enjoyed a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Dan Ames, owner of D&J Electrical Services said 2020 marks the second year his business has provided Thanksgiving dinners for families in the community.

He said that he plans on making it an annual event.

“We are just giving out Thanksgiving dinners to the needy families in the valley,” he said. “We are giving away 20 meals consisting of turkey, potatoes, vegetables and rolls, as well as pumpkin pie, so it’s a complete dinner. Basically, we put the word out and anyone could call and tell us the family who needs the help. Some of the families can’t show up because they don’t have a car, so we will drop the meals off at their homes.”

Ames also spoke about the reaction of the families when they receive their dinners.

In fact, most of the dinners were picked up just minutes after the distribution began at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

“They can’t believe it,” he said. “When they receive their food, their reaction is amazing. This is only our second year and we do this because it makes us all feel really good. We put an ad in the paper and posted information on Facebook and even the radio station, and people started calling in. We put all of their names in a hat and pull out 20 of them. We do this for the unfortunate people living in the community.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Brian Adair
Robbery suspect located, arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located and arrested a local man who allegedly pilfered merchandise from a local business.

Getty Images The 500-megawatt Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is planned near the border of ...
A new solar project is proposed for Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is a 500-megawatt alternating-current photovoltaic solar electric generation facility that is proposed by Candela Renewables. The project would be located on approximately 3,400 acres of public land in Nye County on the border with Clark County southeast of Pahrump, according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file
Compliance rate over 90% in Northern and Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Compliance rates with the state’s health mandates, on follow-up visits, edged lower during Thanksgiving week in Southern Nevada, though rates have remained over 90% since the Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration began conducting on-site visits.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Las Vegas, Reno show modest gains in jobs
Staff Report

Nevada added back 3,600 jobs since September, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s October 2020 economic report.

Getty Images According to a recent national survey by Deloitte, 57% of consumers felt anxious a ...
Nevada retailers adjust to different holiday season
Staff Report

The holiday shopping season in Nevada has been tempered by a double-digit unemployment rate, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty about the state’s short-term economic outlook. Given the economic environment and ongoing public health restrictions, the Retail Association of Nevada projects holiday consumer sales at brick-and-mortar locations to decline between 3% and 8% compared to last year, with online sales expected to help fill in the gap.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Search and Rescue Members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue ...
Annual KNYE FM food drive deemed a ‘success’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the efforts of KNYE 95.1 FM station owner Karen Jackson, this month’s annual food drive exceeded her expectations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
Adapting to change: Two considerations for Southern Nevada Hispanic business owners
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While The COVID-19 pandemic has created many difficulties for small business owners in Southern Nevada, the Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index survey in June revealed that 76% Hispanic business owners view the future as brighter than one might think even despite these difficulties. Sixty-three percent said their financial situation over that same time frame would be somewhat or very good, and 74% said that would apply 12 months from now. Yet recent estimates have said that almost 100,000 small businesses have closed since the pandemic began. In addition, the index indicates that a number of challenges are affecting diverse-owned businesses disproportionately.

Sisolak certifies state’s electors for Biden, Harris
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, Nov. 25 signed the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as required by federal law.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster d ...
Disaster-filled year left Red Cross needing help
Staff Report

Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade.