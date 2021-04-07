56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Do you have a plan in place for wildfire season?

By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 7, 2021 - 12:45 am
 
Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
Wells Fargo Brian Formisano

As Pahrump continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to recognize that other emergencies, such as wildfires, can still occur throughout the year — often with little or no warning. When these events happen, safety is the number one priority, leaving little time to think about the financial information or records needed to help with the recovery process.

A good place to start (if you don’t have an existing plan) is to visit Ready.gov and the American Red Cross. Each of these sites provides valuable information and resources that can assist in developing a plan for you and your family.

Here at Wells Fargo, we’re pleased to offer the following tips that can help ease the recovery process in Pahrump should you be impacted by an emergency:

1. Save important documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, wills, deeds, tax returns, insurance policies and stock and bond certificates, on a thumb drive. These records are often needed for tax and insurance purposes.

2. Use a smart phone or camera to make a visual record of your possessions, including cars, boats and recreational vehicles. Or perhaps, write an inventory list.

3. Photograph the interior and exterior of your home, including landscaping, making special note of any improvements, such as a patio, fencing or outbuildings, as these may increase property value and help with insurance claims.

4. Check with your insurance company to review what your policy covers and determine if additional insurance/coverage is needed. For example, emergency shelters may not be an option for families who are displaced by an emergency given the social distancing guidelines brought on by COVID-19, so customers may want to consider looking into coverage for temporary housing in Pahrump.

5. Consider setting up online banking, mobile banking, bill pay and electronic account alerts. This will help you stay on top of your accounts and bills if you’re displaced from your home. If you already have online banking, check to make sure that your online profile is up to date, in case your bank or lender needs to contact you post-wildfire.

6. Have cash or an emergency fund that is easily accessible. A wildfire can shut down ATMs and banks in Pahrump. After a wildfire, you may need cash for the first few days, or even several weeks.

If impacted by an emergency, wait until it’s safe to return to your property. Then assess for any property damage, including your home and automobiles. If you have sustained any damage, call your lender and insurance company to file a claim as soon as possible.

It is also helpful to know in advance if and what resources your financial institutions provide. Wells Fargo customers – including those with home mortgages, home equity, small business, and auto loans – can contact 800-TO-WELLS or visit wellsfargo.com/recovery to learn more.

COVID-19 has certainly taught all of us that emergencies in Pahrump come in all shapes and sizes. And while our response plays a critical role in how we manage through events like this, preparation for wildfires is equally as important. Developing a plan now could save you countless hours of work in the long run and make the financial recovery process a lot less stressful for you and your family.

Brian Formisano is the Wells Fargo Nevada Region Bank President.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Average gas prices tick up on the week
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline ticked up on Monday, on a weekly basis, just above the rise on the national side.

Tenants who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Se ...
Local advocates for tenants praise eviction ban extension
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Local anti-homeless groups and tenant advocates applauded the move Monday, but a representative for a Nevada apartment association called the move “devastating” for struggling landlords.

Nevada Department of Veterans Services Katherine Miller
Miller tapped for rural VA advisory committee
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs appointed Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine “Kat” Miller to serve on the Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ Rural Health Advisory Committee, according to a Monday announcement.

Getty Images The acquisition consolidates a large land position along the Reliance Fault Zone, ...
Scorpio Gold adds Nye County footprint
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scorpio Gold Corp., a Canadian mining company, purchased the Kinross Manhattan Property from affiliates of Kinross Gold Corp., according to the press release.

Immunize Nevada Heidi Parker
We have the tools to control COVID-19
By Heidi Parker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With the governor’s announcement that all Nevadans 16-plus will be able to get the COVID vaccine after April 5, we’ll soon get to experience the things we missed last year.

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building.
Third round of stimulus checks go out
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced at the end of March the disbursement of several million more payments in the third batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

FILE--Assemblywoman Selena Torres, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during an Education Commit ...
Eviction reform, affordable housing debated in Carson City
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lawmakers heard bills about reforming the eviction process and building more affordable housing in Nevada as a Friday deadline for passing bills from committees approached.

Altercation in casino parking lot leads to arrest
Altercation in casino parking lot leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man suspected of threatening patrons with a large stick in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget, was turned in by his own mother, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.