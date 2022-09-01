Donate blood and get a free haircut — here’s how

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is joining forces with nationally syndicated radio host and Las Vegas physician, Daliah Wachs, to encourage Nevadans to donate life-saving blood during National Blood Donation Week, running through Sept. 7.

Joe Landolfi, left, Joseph Landolfi’s grandfather donates blood at Arbor View High School on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, during a blood drive inspired by Landolfi, who died of leukemia in February. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As stated in a Red Cross news release, Dr. Wachs speaks to her listeners about various medical topics on her daily GCN Network and iHeartRadio show, and says she understands why it’s important to have a robust blood supply.

“After hearing about an emergency need for more donors in 2016,” I decided to establish a National Blood Donation Week, strategically timed right around the Labor Day holiday, when blood donations often decline due to busy holiday schedules,” Wachs said.

As Thursday Sept. 1, was the first day of National Blood Donation Week, Dr. Wachs says she wants to honor all those who help save lives by regularly giving of themselves through blood donation.

“I want to thank the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and those who decide to make this week the first time they donate blood, and hopefully will continue to do so.”

2022 marks the seventh consecutive year Dr. Wachs has worked to enlist all 50 states in promoting blood donations through National Blood Donation Week, with Sept. 4 being proclaimed as “National Blood Donation Day” by governors across the country.

Additionally, this year’s event comes at an important time, as the Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer, the release noted.

“The decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent in recent weeks,” according to Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase.”

The release went on to state that even with incredible advancements in modern medicine, many crucial treatments still depend on blood transfusions.

“In the United States, 62 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, but only 3 percent does,” Flanigan said. “By choosing to give now, donors not only help boost the future blood supply, but also help those already in need of emergency lifesaving care or transfusions for medical treatment.”

Flanigan talked further about the importance of blood donation and answer questions on Dr. Wachs’ radio program on Thursday Sept. 1.

American Red Cross Regional Communications Director for the Utah and Nevada region, Keith Paul said that Pahrump area residents can learn about upcoming local blood drives logging onto redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who give blood, platelets, or plasma from Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, according to the release.

Additionally, those who give throughout September will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race.

Donors will also receive a coupon for a free haircut via email, courtesy of Sport Clips Haircut.

More details are available at rcblood.org/racetogive.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes