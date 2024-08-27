70°F
Downtown envisioned for Pahrump — how it’s coming together

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Main Street has designated the stretch of Highway 160 from Calvada Blvd. to just past Basin Avenue as the area's "downtown", where the focus of the group's revitalization and beautification efforts will start.
Nye County manager resigning
Want to have some island fun? Luau tix now on sale
Who was Edward McDaniel? American Legion aims to find out more about its namesake
Chief: Flames reached nearly 50 feet in fire that destroyed multiple buildings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 27, 2024 - 2:11 pm
 

In 2017, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) established Nevada Main Street and the program has quickly grown to include more than two dozen active Main Street organizations all across the state, the newest of which is launching right here in Pahrump.

“Being part of this program, it’s so valuable,” Donna Corey told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Particularly for the rural areas of the state. Through this program, members can have access to some funding, to some training, to a strong format by which they can help the businesses that exist to improve the look and the feel of their downtown areas.”

Corey is the assistant executive director of Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority (SWCREDA), which falls under GOED. As such, it is part of Corey’s mandate to assist with creating the local Main Street organization.

She is now a member of the newly formed Pahrump Valley Main Street Board of Directors, along with SWCREDA President Roy Mankins, Great Basin College Pahrump Director Chris Salute, community activist Dr. Tom Waters and town of Pahrump tourism director Arlette Ledbetter.

Acting as a liaison of sorts for the board is Jaynee Reeves, who works as an administrative secretary for the county and town.

Selected as the director for Pahrump Valley Main Street is Karen McHale, a real estate agent with a background that includes accounting. She’s also a retired engineer who worked in construction project management for many years. “So I know how to estimate everything, how to put the projects together. If we need permits or anything like that, I know how to do all of that,” McHale said.

Now that the organization’s by-laws have been written and its nonprofit paperwork filed, the board can get down to the business of picking projects to pursue. They’ll be starting with small initiatives, mainly aimed at beautification, McHale explained.

As it stands today, Pahrump doesn’t have a formal “downtown” area and that’s something Pahrump Valley Main Street aims to change.

“We’ve designated a ‘downtown’ and we’ll begin to work to give it that feel, as much as we can,” Corey explained, noting that the stretch of Highway 160 from Calvada Blvd. to just past Basin Avenue has been selected for Pahrump Valley Main Street’s focus. The group is also eyeing the stretch of Calvada Blvd. from Highway 160 to Pahrump Valley Blvd. as a possible future arts district and looks to include businesses along Highway 372 in its efforts, too.

“There’s been a lot of brainstorming and we have a long list of things we could do, so we’re going to pick a few small things to focus on first. We’ll then have to develop those out. We need to figure out what we need, how much it’s going to cost, who is involved - is it county, is it NDOT, is it private? — and then we have to get funding,” McHale added.

The Nevada Main Street program offers its own funding opportunities, with $663,000 awarded to 16 different Main Street organizations this year alone. That allotment included almost $50,000 for Tonopah Main Street for downtown park storefront improvements. McHale said she intends to apply for Nevada Main Street funds in the 2025 grant cycle but she’ll be looking into much more than just this.

“We can also go after all kinds of other grants,” McHale, who has grant writing experience, remarked. “So I’ll be going out there to see what other funds we can pull in as well.”

The domain name for the pending website PahrumpValleyMainStreet.org has been secured and the board will be holding formal meetings once a month moving forward. McHale noted that board intends to work closely with as many local partners as it can to achieve the greatest outcome for the community. For more complex projects, the board will also be forming sub-committees that will offer a chance for local stakeholders to get directly involved.

For more information on Pahrump Valley Main Street contact Corey at Corey.SWCREDA@gmail.com

More on the state program can be found at GOED.NV.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Nye County manager resigning
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After seven years as the manager for both Nye County and the town of Pahrump, Tim Sutton will soon be stepping down from his position.

‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!’ : Wulfenstein raises $5k for beds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the generosity of PRS’ Wulfenstein Construction crew, the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is now thousands of dollars better off, money that will be used exclusively to build and fit out new beds for kids in Pahrump and the surrounding communities.

$10M may flow Nye water district’s way — what’s at stake
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Congress is currently considering the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 and if this bipartisan bill ends up becoming law, which appears likely, the Nye County Water District will be the beneficiary of a $10 million windfall.

GALLERY: Mustangs & Music helps Pahrump’s horse herds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One year ago this month, the Bureau of Land Management conducted a roundup of several area wild horses, touching off a wave of community concern and demands to have the animals returned.

Husband and wife allegedly changed price tags of 47 items at Walmart
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deputy Jason Ruesch responded to the retailer just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report, after loss prevention workers advised dispatch that the couple was scanning merchandise at the self-checkout counter and suspected them of stealing.