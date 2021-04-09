80°F
News

Drive-thru Senior Fair set at Inspirations in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 9, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspiration ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspirations Senior Living on Saturday, April 17.

Pahrump Valley seniors should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 17 when they will have a chance to head out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair at Inspirations Senior Living Center, where there will be a plethora of organizations gathered for an event intended to help educate the older population about the area’s many valuable resources.

“Come see what Pahrump has to offer to its senior citizens!” a flyer for the event announced. “Each vendor will have prepared bags with information and goodies to share as you drive along your way through our parking lot.”

There are many organizations signed up to take part in the event, including Cold War Patriots, Dementia Friendly Nevada, the Cleveland Clinic, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, better known as RSVP, Friends of Parkinson’s, BMR Partners, Hope Cancer, Pahrump Valley Rehab, Battle Born Financials and Health Advisor, Serenity Behavioral Health, Comfort Care Hospice, ProCare Hospice, P3 Medical and the NyE Communities Coalition. There will also be representatives from Remote Area Medical, an international organization dedicated to bringing free medical services to the underserved and uninsured, which has visited the valley each year for the past five years and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of care, free of charge, to area residents.

There will be a raffle held as well and Drive-Thru Senior Fair attendees will have a chance at winning one of the available prizes.

The event is being held drive-thru style due to the the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with Inspirations Senior Living Center Marketing and Sales Director Ryan Muccio explaining that this allows the event organizers, Inspirations and Nathan Adelson Hospice, to host it without worry regarding public health and safety. Attendees will remain in their vehicles as they drive through the Inspirations Senior Living parking lot collecting their informational items from the various booths.

“At Inspirations, we are honored to be able to co-host this event with Nathan Adelson Hospice to showcase the wide variety of services that are available to the seniors in our community. We also recognize that times have been tough over the past year and this is a nice way to get seniors out of the house in a safe way, while at the same time allowing them to gather information that can be helpful to them,” Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set for Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Inspirations Senior Living, 931 E. Honeysuckle Street.

For more information call 775-751-2300.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

