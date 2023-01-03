Driver hurt in rollover crash on US-160

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along South Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews arrived at a crash on South Highway 160 on Sunday to find a white SUV resting on its roof on the east side of the highway.

Pahrump fire crews responded and arrived on location to find the white SUV resting on its roof on the east side of the highway.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was entrapped inside the vehicle for roughly five minutes before crews were able to remove him.

Responding Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary units diverted traffic onto side streets as crews worked to clear the scene.

The highway was reopened in under an hour.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

