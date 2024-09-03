Driver in jack-knife crash charged with DUI

The driver of a pickup truck is facing a DUI charge after he was found sleeping inside his jack-knifed truck after a crash, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a pickup truck is facing a DUI charge after he was found sleeping inside his jack-knifed truck after a crash, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Nicholas Huggins responded to the Aug. 28 incident just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Honeysuckle Street, according to the arrest report.

Huggins noted that he observed a jack-knifed white pickup truck towing a trailer in the middle of the roadway.

“The truck was facing southeast and the trailer was facing southwest,” the report said. “The vehicle was blocking both travel lanes on Pershing.”

Engine running, driver sleeping

Huggins noted that the vehicle’s motor was running, with the gear selector in drive mode.

“I also observed the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle to be apparently asleep behind the wheel,” Huggins noted.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Miguel Ortiz-Ramirez, according to the report.

“I had to shake Miguel’s shoulder multiple times to wake him up,” Huggins said. “Upon waking up, I observed Miguel’s eyes to be bloodshot and glassy and I could smell the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. I then requested Miguel to step out of the vehicle, to which Miguel complied after putting the truck in park.”

Signs of intoxication

The report went on to state that upon exiting the vehicle, Huggins observed him to have an unsteady gait.

“I then asked Miguel how much he had to drink this morning, to which he replied ‘a few beers.’ I asked Miguel when he stopped drinking, to which he replied ‘this morning.’ It should be noted that Miguel was slurring his words for the duration of our conversation.”

A change of heart

After refusing to perform a standard field sobriety test, Huggins was placed into custody, where he initially consented to a blood draw, however, upon arrival to the Nye County Detention Center, Ortiz-Ramirez revoked his consent to a blood draw. As a result, Huggins applied for and was granted a search warrant for the suspect’s blood by Judge Gus Sullivan.

Minor scuffle

“During the execution of the warrant, Miguel refused to comply and forced deputies to utilize the restraint care,” Huggins stated. “I then had to forcibly stand Miguel up and place him in the chair, during which Miguel resisted by tensing his arms and attempting to pull his arms away from me.”

Based on the results of the initial investigation, Ortiz-Ramirez was charged with alleged DUI, obstructing a public officer and resisting.

Bail amount was set at $7,000.

