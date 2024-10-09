DVH kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free mammograms

For the uninsured, paying out of pocket for a mammogram and follow-up appointment is often impossible.

Getty Images Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a great time to schedule a screening for the disease and Desert View Hospital is now offering uninsured patients the opportunity for free mammograms.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when emphasis is placed on the importance of screening for what is the most common cancer among women in the United States, aside from skin cancers, and the second leading cause of cancer death in women.

As detailed by the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for approximately 30% of all newly diagnosed female cancers each year. On average, the risk of a woman developing breast cancer in her lifetime is about 13%, which means there is a one in eight chance she will develop this disease. And women are not the only ones who can be afflicted. Though the statistics are much lower, men can also face breast cancer.

Experts agree that one of the most effective means of protecting oneself against breast cancer, or any kind of cancer, is to get screened. Catching the disease early can make it easier to treat and result in better health outcomes. But for the uninsured, paying out of pocket for a mammogram and follow-up appointment is often impossible.

That’s why the American Breast Cancer Foundation administers a grant program to distribute funding that specifically targets individuals who do not have health insurance coverage. One of the foundation’s recent recipients was Pahrump’s Desert View Hospital (DVH), which will be accepting patients under the grant from now until the end of March next year, or until the grant is depleted.

“Desert View Hospital is proud to announce a partnership with the American Breast Cancer Foundation, which will provide funding for no-cost mammograms for uninsured individuals within the Pahrump area,” a press release from DVH details. “The grant funding will cover screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms and ultrasound diagnostic mammograms, while funding lasts.”

“The opportunity to partner with the American Breast Cancer Foundation solidifies our commitment to caring for all members of our community,” DVH CEO Susan Davila stated. “Mammograms are an easy way to screen for potential issues and initiate timely treatment if needed. We are so appreciative to the foundation for providing us this funding.”

As its mission is to provide education, access and financial assistance to aid in the early detection, treatment and survival of breast cancer, American Breast Cancer Foundation officials were obviously excited at the opportunity to have a positive impact here in the Pahrump Valley.

“The American Breast Cancer Foundation is pleased to partner with DVH on this project… This partnership allows us to carry out this mission in the Pahrump, Nevada area,” American Breast Cancer CFO Sandy Wilde remarked.

The program officially opened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and will run until March 31, 2025 or until the funding is depleted.

To participate in the program, patients must be uninsured with an address or proof of residency in the following zip codes: 89048; 89060; 89061; 89003; 89023; 89049; 89022; 89045; or 89409. There is no physician order required. Test results will be provided during a follow-up from a health care practitioner.

To schedule an appointment call the DVH Radiology Dept. at 775-751-7584.

For more information contact DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio at Ryan.Muccio@uhsinc.com or 775-751-7130.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com