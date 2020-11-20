Ebert honored by group that promotes tech in education

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert is a 2020 recipient of the prestigious International Society for Technology in Education Impact Award. The award recognizes educators and organizations from around the world who do outstanding work to improve learning for all students and have a major impact on the field of education.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert is a 2020 recipient of the prestigious International Society for Technology in Education Impact Award. The award recognizes educators and organizations from around the world who do outstanding work to improve learning for all students and have a major impact on the field of education.

“I am tremendously proud of this international recognition for our very own state superintendent due to her lifelong commitment to equity and access for all learners,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Superintendent Ebert is a purpose-driven leader and an unapologetic advocate for public education who believes in the power of schools to change lives.”

“Superintendent Ebert is a champion for equity who works every day to unleash the potential of students so they can graduate with the skills they need to build a home, a life and a future,” state Board of Education President Elaine Wynn said. “Throughout the pandemic, she has worked tirelessly to provide support and flexibility to districts and schools and to form public-private partnerships to ensure vulnerable students receive the services they need. Her leadership is continuing to make it possible for Nevada’s young people to thrive and for our communities to prosper.”

Prior to her appointment as superintendent by Sisolak, Ebert served as senior deputy commissioner of education for the state of New York where she administered an annual budget of $25 billion while overseeing a system that spanned 733 school districts, 267 charter schools and 270 institutions of higher education.

She began her career in the Clark County School District as a math teacher, later working as the district’s chief technology officer

.