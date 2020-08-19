107°F
Effective leadership in times of crisis

By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2020 - 8:14 pm
 

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

In the face of uncertainty employees and customers alike seek strong leadership. Looking at insights from experts and customers, as well as the perspective of business owners, can provide a guide to standing up to these challenges and inspire communities both within and outside of a business.

1. Communication is key

The uncertainty amid COVID-19 has created more of a need than ever for transparency, as it can help provide reassurance and position you as a leader. This makes open communication a strong initial step toward leading both employees and customers.

Experts at management consulting firm McKinsey recommend focusing your message on what people need most from you.

For employees concerned about their jobs, this can mean starting with a facts-based approach: Share what you know, what you don’t know and the basics of your plan to address the current situation. It’s also about coupling positive news and feedback that can help create feelings of security and motivation with a clear logistical path forward.

2. Put People First

Small Business owners have the potential to lead more than simply their employees; they can often be seen as leaders of their customers and community as well. This makes it critical that business owners approach leadership internally and externally with a focus on the people entrusting them to lead. Initiatives that inspire good will and are true to the spirit of your business can have major impacts to more than just the people you employ or your patrons.

3. Sourcing practical information

Concrete, relevant information can go far in informing how leaders can and should address issues. However as the pandemic has clearly shown, access to this type of information is harder to come by.

This makes it more critical than ever to put concerted effort into seeking trusted information sources, be they news organizations, government agencies or academic institutions. Beyond these, consider sources that have become newly available amid the pandemic.

A number of corporate consulting firms (McKinsey, Deloitte and Boston Consulting Group, to name a few) have opened up COVID-19–specific hubs to help guide business owners.

Membership-based professional groups like Business Advantage TV or trade organizations offer resources as well. It’s also key to pay particular attention to developments that could affect your business: the status of COVID-19 in your area, new rules and regulations and changes in consumer behavior.

Leadership and how to best approach it has a number of variables, but a good place to start is considering what’s best for your employees, customers and the wider community. Looking as much as possible beyond profit and leading with empathy can pay off in the long run via loyalty and positive perception.

Joe Trimble is the Small Business Banking Segment Manager for Wells Fargo Bank in Pahrump. For more information on how to approach the challenges of the current environment, please visit the Wells Fargo Small Business Resource Center at http://smallbusinessresources.wf.com

THE LATEST
Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.