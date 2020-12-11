35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Effort to recall Nevada’s governor fails, Battle Born Patriots to continue on

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots' attempt to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Si ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots' attempt to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was unsuccessful but the political action committee itself will live on, with the goal of monitoring political issues in the state.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots spent the last three months seeking Ne ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots spent the last three months seeking Nevada voters' signatures in an effort to recall governor Steve Sisolak but that effort ultimately failed.

After three full months of striving to successfully push through a recall of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Battle Born Patriots has announced that its effort has officially failed.

Formed in late August of this year following the failure of another recall effort aimed at removing the governor from office, Battle Born Patriots filed its notice of intent to recall with the Nevada secretary of state on Sept. 4 and immediately began seeking signatures of voters who had participated in the 2018 general election in Nevada, the only signatures acceptable by law to support the recall. By the halfway point in October, the group had collected over 31,000 signatures but it still had a very long way to go to reach the nearly 244,000 signatures required to make the recall a success.

As the group’s Dec. 3 deadline approached and the signature count simply wasn’t high enough, Battle Born Patriots then turned to its legal options. On Nov. 25, a news release from Battle Born Patriots announced that the group would attempt to secure an emergency injunction for an extension of the recall effort and it established a GoFundMe account to help raise the funds necessary to pay for legal representation.

The political action committee was hoping to file in federal court and build off of a decision made by a Superior Court judge that allowed additional time to collect recall signatures to a California-based group seeking to recall that state’s governor.

“This last-ditch effort to save the recall… will either be successful or it may fail, but it’s worth their time to try,” the news release stated.

As of Dec. 4, Battle Born Patriots had accepted its defeat, issuing another news release to announce that its recall effort was officially over.

“BBP attempted to raise much-needed funds to hire attorney Marc Randazza to file an emergency injunction to continue the recall of Governor Sisolak,” the release read. “Due to California’s latest win on their recall of Governor Newsome in federal court, attorney Marc Randazza’s advice to BBP as a federal court case, ‘The judge would push it back down to state or circuit court, blocking BBP from using CA’s latest federal decision.’ With that legal advice plus the signature count wasn’t strong enough, donations didn’t reach our goal of $50K, therefore Battle Born Patriots had to concede.”

Battle Born Patriots cited a couple of specific reasons for its failure, noting that media coverage and Sisolak’s actions throughout the pandemic both hurt the recall effort.

“Media was a huge factor in impeding the recall efforts,” the release stated. “Once notice of intent was filed on 9/4/20, only one newspaper published the recall, the Pahrump Valley Times. All northern Nevada media from newspapers, radio and television blocked out the filing and the recall, for the exception of Monica Jaye’s radio show.”

As the recall effort continued to move forward, Battle Born Patriots said other media sources began to cover it as well, writing, “When the media helped, it showed.”

As to Sisolak’s emergency mandates and restrictions due to COVID-19, Battle Born Patriots asserted, “Sisolak’s constant roadblocks hindered the effort as well.” A large signing event Las Vegas was shut down by OSHA and the group said many businesses and individuals were afraid that if they joined in the effort or showed support for it, they would see repercussions.

According to Battle Born Patriots Director of Marketing and Media Dee Mounts, who led the signature drive efforts in Nye County, a raw count by the group showed that 58,944 signatures were collected overall statewide.

Just because the recall effort is at an end doesn’t mean that Battle Born Patriots itself is a thing of the past, however. The political action committee said it has no intention of dissolving but instead will continue on with some new goals in mind.

“Battle Born Patriots will not disband. The logo (reading Taking Nevada Back by Recalling Sisolak) will drop ‘by Recalling Sisolak’ and in turn will focus on Nevada’s political issues and that includes being a Sisolak watchdog,” the Dec. 4 news release explained. “From assembly and state bills to political candidates, or voter fraud and the state constitution, BBP will be there for the voters. The organization begins after a well-deserved rest for all volunteers and leadership.”

The group also made sure to thank its volunteer force, which dedicated its time and energy to the cause.

“Dedicated volunteers throughout the state made this mission a great one. Their tireless work to collect signatures really made the recall worth it. BBP worked long hours, through weather conditions, through uncooperative residents against the recall and yet, still collected as much as possible. Gratitude begins with all volunteers,” the release stated.

For more information on Battle Born Patriots contact Mounts at BBPNyeLead@gmail.com or call 702-408-7062.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Two nonexistent states file brief in Texas’ failed lawsuit
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr, but not before maneuvering by a lawyer claiming to represent “New California” and “New Nevada.”

Getty Images Free flu shots will be administered during a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic set ...
Free drive thru flu shot clinic set for Monday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While much of America’s attention may be currently focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, that is not the only illness for which residents need to take precautions. The country is now in the midst of flu season and, as many health experts agree, getting a flu shot is just as important this year, if not more so, than it has been in the past.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commission Chairman John K ...
New town signage now welcomes drivers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers coming to and going from the town of Pahrump are now greeted by all new signage bearing the phrases, “Welcome to Pahrump – true Nevada” and “Thank You For Visiting”, with each of the eight new, modernized signs crafted in the town’s branded color scheme of orange and blue and placed at all of the entrances and exits to the valley.

Getty Images The coalition of attorneys general is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illeg ...
Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.

Getty Images Hiring Our Heroes fellow Hilary Tarvin came to RSL-Nellis following a career in a ...
Air Force veterans discover new ways to serve at NNSS
Staff Report

More than 400 veterans work at the Nevada National Security Site, and several U.S. Air Force servicemen and women have found the next step of their careers in joining the site’s Remote Sensing Laboratory, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

NNSS seismic tests could help detect nuclear blasts
Staff Report

The Nevada National Security Site is improving the nation’s capability to detect nuclear testing by ongoing monitoring of a recent Nevada earthquake.

Getty Images Pictured are the brine pools for lithium carbonate mining in Silver Peak, Nevada. ...
Lithium mining to grow in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office has released the final environmental impact statement analyzing the Lithium Nevada Corp.’s proposed lithium mine, processing plant and continued exploration at Thacker Pass.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
USDA seeks intermediary lenders for rural projects
Staff Report

The United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under-Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand announced that USDA is seeking applications for funding to establish revolving loan programs to support rural businesses and community development projects.