Enhancement for wildlife in rural Nevada

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is thanking property owners, Scorpio Gold, and volunteers for working with the department to enhance water for wildlife at Tarantula Spring in Esmeralda County.

The spring is used year-round by bighorn sheep, other mammals, birds and reptiles, the department said in a recent announcement posted on its Facebook page.

“With two 80-gallon wildlife drinkers installed the available surface water has substantially increased and will greatly benefit local and migrating wildlife species,” the Sept. 16 post said. “The incredible Tarantula Spring property owners allowed us to make this project happen.”

Scorpio Gold provided support and materials, the department said.

“We also had an amazing group of volunteers!” the department added. “Thank you to everyone who made this project a success.”

Tarantula Spring is about 10 miles north and west of Silver Peak.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, according to the company’s website.

“Mineral Ridge is a conventional open-pit mining and heap leach operation,” an Aug. 28 news release on the company’s second-quarter financial results stated. “Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads.”

Scorpio Gold, based near Vancouver in British Columbia, achieved commercial production status at Mineral Ridge on Jan. 1, 2012 and as of March 31 of this year, total production stood at 216,637 ounces of gold and 98,305 ounces of silver, the website states.

