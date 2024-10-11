68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Enter our Coloring Contest, if you dare

Abigail Fitzpatrick/Pahrump Valley Times
Abigail Fitzpatrick/Pahrump Valley Times
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui has been a longtime supporter of ACORN and regul ...
Loving the Luau - how much was raised for foster youth advocacy
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A suggestion to replace the Calvada fountain with something ...
Calvada fountain sparks contention
American Red Cross Following two devastating hurricanes, the American Red Cross' blood collecti ...
Blood donations needed amid back-to-back hurricanes
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley firefighters were called to a structure fire ...
Home sustains heavy damage in structure fire
Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2024 - 4:40 am
 
Updated October 11, 2024 - 5:08 am

The Pahrump Valley Times invites you to embrace your creepy creativity and enter our 2024 Halloween Coloring Contest.

Thirteen lucky businesses have partnered with the PVT to spook your imagination and offer you the chance to win one of nine mystery prizes.

Look for our boo-tiful insert in the October 18 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times. Notice that each coloring page has the name of one of our 13 sponsoring businesses at the bottom of the sheet.

Color one or more of the 13 pages that conjure up dreams of a Happy Halloween. Be sure to include your name, age and telephone at the bottom of each of your menacing masterpieces.

Once your creation meets your fascination, whisk away on your broom to the corresponding sponsoring business listed at the bottom of your coloring sheet. That business will collect your page for safe keeping.

Deliver your colorful concoction by Friday, November 1 to the corresponding business by their respective closing time. (Closing times vary from store to store.) Entries MUST be delivered to the business on that specific coloring page.

All the eerie entries will be added to the cauldron of competition where Halloween haunts simmer.

Two drawings from each business, in each age category will be selected to move onto the next stage of voting.

There are three age categories: children ages 4-7, kids 8-12 and adults 55 and over.

The Pahrump Valley Times will gaze into their crystal ball and select winners from each age group.

Carve out a first, second or third place win in your age category and you will be one of our wicked winners.

Contest results will be published in an upcoming issue of the Pahrump Valley Times following the contest.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A suggestion to replace the Calvada fountain with something ...
Calvada fountain sparks contention
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The water board was lambasted by residents angered at the idea of replacing something that has been a part of the community for decades.

American Red Cross Following two devastating hurricanes, the American Red Cross' blood collecti ...
Blood donations needed amid back-to-back hurricanes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is calling on locals to lend a hand in aiding their fellow Americans as they recover from the storms.

Viva Gold Corp. The Viva Gold drilling project continues in Tonopah with additional locations i ...
Gold exploration project continues in Tonopah
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The work program will include completing approximately 15 to 20 drill holes before year’s end.

Red Cross of Southern Nevada This year, American Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and volunte ...
It’s Fire Prevention Week: Check smoke alarms
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“One of the simplest ways to protect your home and family is to have working smoke alarms,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.

pvt default image
Senior Menus

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 14 – October 18.

Pahrump Valley Times File Teams will go full steam ahead as they squish juice out of grapes at ...
Bringing back the Grape Stomp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Grape Stomp competition will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, beginning at noon.