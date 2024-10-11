Enter our Coloring Contest, if you dare

Entries will be added to the cauldron of competition where Halloween haunts simmer.

The Pahrump Valley Times invites you to embrace your creepy creativity and enter our 2024 Halloween Coloring Contest.

Thirteen lucky businesses have partnered with the PVT to spook your imagination and offer you the chance to win one of nine mystery prizes.

Look for our boo-tiful insert in the October 18 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times. Notice that each coloring page has the name of one of our 13 sponsoring businesses at the bottom of the sheet.

Color one or more of the 13 pages that conjure up dreams of a Happy Halloween. Be sure to include your name, age and telephone at the bottom of each of your menacing masterpieces.

Once your creation meets your fascination, whisk away on your broom to the corresponding sponsoring business listed at the bottom of your coloring sheet. That business will collect your page for safe keeping.

Deliver your colorful concoction by Friday, November 1 to the corresponding business by their respective closing time. (Closing times vary from store to store.) Entries MUST be delivered to the business on that specific coloring page.

Two drawings from each business, in each age category will be selected to move onto the next stage of voting.

There are three age categories: children ages 4-7, kids 8-12 and adults 55 and over.

The Pahrump Valley Times will gaze into their crystal ball and select winners from each age group.

Carve out a first, second or third place win in your age category and you will be one of our wicked winners.

Contest results will be published in an upcoming issue of the Pahrump Valley Times following the contest.