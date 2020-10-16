Entries for radon awareness poster contest due Oct. 31

Students who want to exhibit their artistic skills are encouraged to create posters to promote radon awareness for the Nevada Radon Poster Contest.

Getty Images The contest is open to all youth ages 9 to 14 registered at public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense and home schools. Children also also enter through a sponsoring group, such as art, computer, library, reading, science, scouting, youth or 4-H Youth Development clubs.

The contest is sponsored by University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Nevada Radon Education Program and the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. It is open to all youth ages 9 to 14 registered at public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense and home schools. Children may also enter through a sponsoring group, such as art, computer, library, reading, science, scouting, youth or 4-H Youth Development clubs.

All contest entries are due Oct. 31.

Radon is a radioactive, colorless, naturally occurring, odorless and tasteless gas that comes from the decay of uranium. It collects in homes, and living in elevated levels of the gas can increase a person’s risk of developing lung cancer. This risk is avoidable by testing for the gas and reducing the level of the gas in a home if needed. The only way to know if a home has elevated levels is to test for it.

The Nevada Radon Poster Contest is offering gift cards of the participant’s choice for the top three entries, worth $75 for first, $60 for second and $45 for third. The best three entries also win gift cards for their teachers or sponsoring organization’s representative toward classroom supplies.

In addition, the first-place recipient’s poster will be entered into the National Radon Poster Contest, which also offers cash prizes. There is no fee to enter the Nevada contest, but each student is limited to one entry. Entries must be received at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno by Oct. 31.

Posters should communicate one of the following messages: 1. What is radon? 2. Where does radon come from? 3. How does radon get into our homes? 4. Radon can cause lung cancer or 5. Test your home for radon. Posters will be judged on content accuracy, visual communication of the topic, ease of reproduction and originality. They can be created with crayon, markers, paint, collage, pencil, photographs or computer graphics.

The Nevada Radon Poster Contest is part of Extension’s work to increase awareness of the dangers of having elevated levels of radon in the home. The Extension also offers educational presentations and low-cost radon test kits.

Since the program began in 2007, more than 31,500 homes in Nevada have been tested for the radioactive gas. Of 26,040 valid test results collected, nearly 7,000 have had elevated radon concentrations. Once radon is detected, there are fairly simple, inexpensive ways to reduce radon exposure and reduce the risk of lung cancer.

For more information on the dangers of radon and the Nevada Radon Education Program, visit www.RadonNV.com or call the Radon Hotline at 1-888-Radon10 (888-723-6610). Contact Susan Howe, radon program director for the Extension, at 775-336-0248 or shhowe@unr.edu for more information on the Nevada Radon Poster Contest.