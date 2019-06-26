81°F
News

Event planned for Pahrump real estate brokers, agents

By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers are about to have the “red carpet” rolled out for them at a local Pahrump winery.

Pahrump real estate agents, brokers, title and loan officers are invited to a wine tasting that includes other offerings at the Sanders Family Winery at 3780 E. Kellogg Road in Pahrump on Thursday. The event is set to occur from 3-5 p.m.

The wine tasting portion of the event, a cheese and wine pairing involving a blindfold, will occur from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“When you are blindfolded and one sense is reduced, the other senses are highlighted, so we are told; come and experience for yourself,” said Oscar Armenta, account executive for Landmark Home Warranty, the company putting on the event. “Pair a cheese, green apple slice or a grape and see or sense what pairing works for your taste in the Sanders selection of wines.”

The event will have a question-and-answer session and Armenta will be speaking about Landmark Home Warranty’s offerings in Southern Nevada. The event will be co-hosted by Thomas Williams from Guild Mortgage.

Landmark offers home warranties for residential properties in five states, including Nevada, according to its website. Also according to the company’s website, its coverage will soon be available nationwide.

For more information about Landmark, head to www.landmarkhw.com

Attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing Armenta at oscar@landmarkhw.com

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

