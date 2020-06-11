Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change in income may also be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans, and therefore they should contact Nevada Health Link rather than canceling their health insurance plans.

“As Nevada begins to reopen businesses and amenities statewide, we want to remind consumers who are uninsured they may still be able to enroll in a health insurance plan on Nevada Health Link,” said Janel Davis, communications officer for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “We urge Nevadans to remember there is no such thing as immunity to illness or injury, and if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that anyone, regardless of age, income or circumstance, can be affected.

“If you find yourself without health insurance, please know you have options with Nevada Health Link. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, health insurance is now more important than ever.”

Examples of qualifying life events include loss of a job resulting in the loss of employer-based coverage; changes in income and changes in family size through marriage, divorce, or the birth or adoption of a child; change in residence; and turning 26 years of age. Other qualifying events and circumstances include moving; gaining U.S. citizenship; denial from Medicaid; spousal abandonment; and more.

If you experience a qualifying life event, you usually have up to 60 days to enroll in a plan. Certain restrictions apply, and circumstances vary between individuals and families. To find out if you’re eligible for a special enrollment period, visit www.nevadahealthlink.com/sep or, in Spanish, www.nevadahealthlink.com/sepes.

All plans sold by the exchange cover COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment and are considered qualified health plans that also cover the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, including pre-existing conditions, maternity and newborn care, mental health, preventive care and pediatric dental care. Nevada Health Link is also the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the costs of health insurance premiums.

Nevada Health Link wants to clarify that insurance is not required to be tested for COVID-19, and the emergency regulation signed by the governor provides that there is no cost to consumers for medical services related to testing for COVID-19.