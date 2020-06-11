72°F
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment

Staff Report
June 11, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change in income may also be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans, and therefore they should contact Nevada Health Link rather than canceling their health insurance plans.

“As Nevada begins to reopen businesses and amenities statewide, we want to remind consumers who are uninsured they may still be able to enroll in a health insurance plan on Nevada Health Link,” said Janel Davis, communications officer for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “We urge Nevadans to remember there is no such thing as immunity to illness or injury, and if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that anyone, regardless of age, income or circumstance, can be affected.

“If you find yourself without health insurance, please know you have options with Nevada Health Link. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, health insurance is now more important than ever.”

Examples of qualifying life events include loss of a job resulting in the loss of employer-based coverage; changes in income and changes in family size through marriage, divorce, or the birth or adoption of a child; change in residence; and turning 26 years of age. Other qualifying events and circumstances include moving; gaining U.S. citizenship; denial from Medicaid; spousal abandonment; and more.

If you experience a qualifying life event, you usually have up to 60 days to enroll in a plan. Certain restrictions apply, and circumstances vary between individuals and families. To find out if you’re eligible for a special enrollment period, visit www.nevadahealthlink.com/sep or, in Spanish, www.nevadahealthlink.com/sepes.

All plans sold by the exchange cover COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment and are considered qualified health plans that also cover the 10 essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, including pre-existing conditions, maternity and newborn care, mental health, preventive care and pediatric dental care. Nevada Health Link is also the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the costs of health insurance premiums.

Nevada Health Link wants to clarify that insurance is not required to be tested for COVID-19, and the emergency regulation signed by the governor provides that there is no cost to consumers for medical services related to testing for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elev ...
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions
Staff Writer

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Getty Images Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program ...
FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling
Staff Report

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.