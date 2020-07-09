Extension of census deadline provides more time for scams

With the deadline to respond the 2020 census extended until fall, scammers continue to target Nevadans around the county, including phishing emails and text messages, individuals claiming to be with the U.S. Census Bureau, approaching the doors of residents and asking for sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and credit card information, or by mailing fake census forms to unsuspecting residents that ask for sensitive information.

The best way to protect against scam activity is to know what to look for when approached or when receiving correspondence related to the census.

Residents should be aware that the U.S. Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 census. However, the Census Bureau may contact you via email to request your participation in other ongoing surveys.

If you have been selected to participate in the Household Pulse Survey, you will be contacted by COVID.survey@census.gov or by text message from 39242.

If you have been selected to participate in the Small Business Pulse Survey, you will be contacted by econ.pulse@census.gov.

If you have previously opted in to participate in Census Bureau research studies, you may be contacted by census@subscriptions.census.gov.

You will not be contacted regarding any stimulus packages related to COVID-19.

Representatives working for the U.S. Census Bureau may be identified in specific ways. Census takers will be wearing a U.S. Census Bureau shirt and lanyard and/or carry a U.S. Census Bureau tote/laptop bag.

All census takers will be carrying a badge issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce that will include their name, photo and a gold chip which resembles the one found on most credit cards.

The census form will not ask for information such as a resident’s Social Security number, citizenship status, credit card or bank information, donations, political party affiliation or anything regarding the 2020 election.

Residents who are unsure of the legitimacy of communications or who wish to report fraudulent activity are urged to contact the U.S. Census Bureau regional hotline at 844-330-2020 or email the Nevada Census 2020 team at nvcensus2020@gov.nv.gov