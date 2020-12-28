Extension office recycling old Christmas trees

Getty Images

The Pahrump Master Gardeners is hosting its annual “Live-Cut Tree Recycling Program” through mid-January.

Area residents can drop their old tree of at the Extension’s office at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. through Jan. 15. All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed and artificial trees will not be accepted.

“Recycling live-cut trees to shred and use as mulch keeps them from taking up valuable space in our landfill and benefits our soils in many ways,” Master Gardener Coordinator Heather Freeman said in a press release. “Mulching in general conserves water use, protects the roots of plants from extreme temperatures, adds nutrients back into the soil and reduces the overgrowth of weeds.”

The donated trees, which will be used for mulch in the Desert Demonstration Garden, can be dropped at the south end of the parking lot, inside the wooden gate, behind the Little Free Library, the release states.

Donated trees will be chipped and used for mulch in the Desert Demonstration Garden. All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed, and artificial trees will not be accepted. The public can drop off plain, undecorated live-cut trees to the Extension office in Pahrump at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. at the south end of the parking lot inside the wooden gate behind the Little Free Library.

The recycling program is a partnership between the Southern Nye County Extension Master Gardeners, Valley Electric Association and Layton’s Tree Service.

For more on the program, head to https://events.unr.edu/event/live-cut_tree_recycling_program

For more information on mulch, head to https://extension.unr.edu/publication.aspx?PubID=3233