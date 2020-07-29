85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Extension’s summer series turns to market research

Staff Report
July 29, 2020 - 12:59 pm
 

With COVID-19 posing more and more challenges to small businesses, having and understanding pertinent data can help businesses make adjustments to improve their chances of success. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall this Wednesday and a webinar this Friday on market research and finding and using data to grow small businesses.

During Friday’s webinar, there will be a demonstration of what it’s like to go through industry reports and economic data and what the numbers might mean for a given small business. Both the town hall and the webinar are free, and there will be English-language and Spanish-language sessions.

The events are part of a series of town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” being offered each week. The town halls begin with a presentation on a given topic, then participants network with one another and drive the discussion. The webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.

This week’s sessions include the “Market Research and Gathering Data” town hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, for English speakers, and at 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers. Panelists include Small Business Administration Deputy Director Saul Ramos, Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alfredo Cedeno, Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and Extension research associate Mike Bindrup.

The webinar, “Market Research: Using Data to Grow Your Small Business,” will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 for English speakers and at 11:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers. Mendez, Bindrup and Extension’s Lucas Thomas (for the 9 a.m. session) will discuss how to conduct research for any industry; finding, using and maintaining data; who to contact for data and research help and how to contact them, including University of Nevada, Reno Extension, Nevada Grow and University Libraries; how to navigate demographic and economic reports; “guerrilla” research (a quick, low-cost way of gathering some information); and the pros and cons of data.

“Data and numbers can intimidate some people,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “But having the right market research for decision-making can make all the difference when a small business is looking for ways to adapt and stay afloat. And once people get familiar with the data they need and how to interpret it, they usually find it pretty interesting, and very helpful. That’s where we hope to point them with this week’s session.”

Both the town halls and the webinars usually run about an hour. To register for the 9 a.m. Wednesday English-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D1Wx-RfoRIuSp638FljE4Q

For the Wednesday Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cz-pfblmTjidfFanAfZD9w

For the Friday English-language webinar, go to: https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bH0oCCEDSa-rPktUKbAV2A, and for the Friday Spanish-language webinar, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ndkE3d0FQIqDKPsFmcrMkA

For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev

There are other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images To assist tax professionals with the security basics, the IRS, state tax agencies ...
IRS offers tips for tax pros working at home
Staff Report

With cyberthieves active during COVID-19, the Internal Revenue Service and the Security Summit partners on Tuesday urged tax professionals to review critical security steps to ensure they are fully protecting client data whether working in the office or a remote location.

Las Vegas Review-Journal A Nevada State Bank sign outside of the bank which is located at 750 E ...
SBA names Nevada State Bank Nevada’s top lender
Staff Report

The Small Business Administration Nevada District office named Nevada State Bank the number one statewide lender for its commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2019.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters at a briefing Mond ...
Bars to remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko, Washoe
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bars, pubs, taverns and wineries will remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko and Washoe counties as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a transition to a long-term mitigation strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School as shown in a file photo. The Nye ...
Electronics keys this year’s back-to-school spending
Staff Report

With ongoing uncertainty about the school year, families are prioritizing more technology in this year’s back-to-school budgets to accommodate online and distance learning.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims continue moderate increase
Staff Report

Initial unemployment claims have risen for the fourth consecutive week while continued claims are back above 300,000 according to Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation data.

Getty Images The decision was 5-4, with Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaug ...
Supreme Court rules against Nevada church
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday denied a petition from Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in Dayton that argued a policy limiting in-person church attendance to 50 during the coronavirus pandemic violated the Constitution.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pahrump Valley Winery on Friday, July 28, 2017. The win ...
Pahrump winery remains without a license to serve
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery will stay without a license for the next several weeks after action by the Nye County Liquor Board on Tuesday—extending the rift between the board and the winery that was put on display in recent weeks.

Abell Gebre
Man arrested after refusing to leave Area 51 site
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man eager to tour the Nevada National Security Site, also known as Area 51, was placed under arrest on a trespassing charge this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik
NORMA JEAN OPATIK: Pahrump real estate market is ‘balanced’
By Norma Jean Opatik Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Realtors here in Pahrump, we are asked every day, “Is this a good time to buy or sell our home?” And our answer is, “Yes, Pahrump real estate is doing extremely well.” This may be shocking to some but, nonetheless, it is true.