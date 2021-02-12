52°F
Extension’s Zoom classes will help desert gardeners

Staff Report
February 11, 2021 - 6:32 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times University of Nevada Extension’s February Zoom workshop will focus on vegetable gardening, including growing tomatoes. It is one of three planned spring gardening Zoom workshops.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension and its certified Master Gardeners are holding a variety of online “Gardening in Small Places” workshops throughout the spring for Southern Nevada gardeners, with classes covering vegetable gardening, composting and solving gardening problems.

“Spring is the perfect time to work on your gardening skills,” Extension program officer Elaine Fagin said. “These workshops provide the perfect opportunity to learn about growing and then put them into practice.”

A vegetable gardening Zoom class will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 and will be geared to help the beginning gardener, returning gardener, gardeners from outside the desert or current gardeners that just want a little refresher and learn how to be successful growing their own food in the Mojave Desert. Registration is $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122666002315.

A Zoom class in composting will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 20 and is aimed at those who think they cannot compost in the Mojave Desert. Anyone who eat fruits and vegetables and throws any parts of them away has the makings of compost. Angela O’Callaghan, Extension associate professor and social horticulture specialist, can help. Registration is $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122666909027.

Solving garden problems will be the subject of a Zoom class from 9-11:30 a.m. May 15. Gardeners might notice holes in leaves, black spots on the bottoms of the tomatoes, spots on the leaves, squash not developing or a variety of other things. The class will help participants learn about common problems in the garden, how they happen, how they can be avoided and what to do about them if they occur. Registration is $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122667673313.

For more information on gardening events or for general horticultural inquiries, contact UNR Extension at 702-222-3130 or mastergardeners@unce.unr.edu or visit extension.unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.

THE LATEST
Nevada Humanities to feature state’s young elected officials
Staff Report

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill, state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona and state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer will discuss what brought them to politics in an event sponsored by Nevada Humanities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Lewis.
Two shot, transported to UMC Trauma
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services saw a very busy start to February as crews responded to a series of incidents beginning last week.

Prescribed burning planned for Spring Mountains area
Staff Report

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area’s fire crews will begin pile burning beginning in February to May 2021, weather and fuel conditions permitting, as part of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s hazardous fuels reduction efforts.

Pahrump Valley Times-file A marker for the Tonopah Test Range as shown in a 2016 photo.
Creech contractors among those who win back wages
Staff Report

A federal contractor working at Nevada’s Tonopah Test Range – including Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs – has paid $293,051 in back wages and fringe benefits to 69 employees after the U.S. Department of Labor found the employer failed to pay workers required prevailing wages.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Longtime Pahrump resident Barb Johnston died last month from ...
Pahrump figure lent a helping hand to community
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For those who never had the opportunity to know local longtime resident Barb Johnston, they missed a chance to meet a very fine, talented and generous woman.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
Sisolak praises Legislature for passing PETS funding
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued a statement after the unanimous passage of AB 106, which provides an additional $50 million for small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sheriff's vehicle dash cam captures the moment when a lat ...
Deputy injured during pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained minor injuries after his marked patrol vehicle was struck by a fleeing man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at the end of January.

Trevor Brown
Pahrump man arrested after shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An argument over a set of keys led to the shooting of a Pahrump female Wednesday, Feb. 3, where deputies were initially dispatched for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows reporter Robin Hebrock's marked-up copy of ...
Nye County passes COVID resolution requesting lifting of pandemic restrictions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After making a multitude of changes to ensure the document would pass legal muster, the Nye County Commission unanimously approved a resolution emphasizing the struggles impacting its citizens in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and requesting that Gov. Steve Sisolak remove his emergency mandates to allow all businesses to operate normally once more.