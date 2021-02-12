Extension’s Zoom classes will help desert gardeners

University of Nevada, Reno Extension and its certified Master Gardeners are holding a variety of online “Gardening in Small Places” workshops throughout the spring for Southern Nevada gardeners, with classes covering vegetable gardening, composting and solving gardening problems.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times University of Nevada Extension’s February Zoom workshop will focus on vegetable gardening, including growing tomatoes. It is one of three planned spring gardening Zoom workshops.

“Spring is the perfect time to work on your gardening skills,” Extension program officer Elaine Fagin said. “These workshops provide the perfect opportunity to learn about growing and then put them into practice.”

A vegetable gardening Zoom class will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 and will be geared to help the beginning gardener, returning gardener, gardeners from outside the desert or current gardeners that just want a little refresher and learn how to be successful growing their own food in the Mojave Desert. Registration is $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122666002315.

A Zoom class in composting will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 20 and is aimed at those who think they cannot compost in the Mojave Desert. Anyone who eat fruits and vegetables and throws any parts of them away has the makings of compost. Angela O’Callaghan, Extension associate professor and social horticulture specialist, can help. Registration is $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122666909027.

Solving garden problems will be the subject of a Zoom class from 9-11:30 a.m. May 15. Gardeners might notice holes in leaves, black spots on the bottoms of the tomatoes, spots on the leaves, squash not developing or a variety of other things. The class will help participants learn about common problems in the garden, how they happen, how they can be avoided and what to do about them if they occur. Registration is $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122667673313.

For more information on gardening events or for general horticultural inquiries, contact UNR Extension at 702-222-3130 or mastergardeners@unce.unr.edu or visit extension.unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.