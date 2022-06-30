92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Facelift set for Blagg Road in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2022 - 10:29 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the intersection of Blagg Road and Simkins ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the intersection of Blagg Road and Simkins Road, where Las Vegas Paving will be undertaking an improvement project in the coming weeks.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times As evidenced by this photo, Blagg Road between Simkins and H ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times As evidenced by this photo, Blagg Road between Simkins and Harris Farms roads is in need of upgrade, which will be coming in the near future following the awarding of the $489k contract.

Nearly 10 months after bids were issued for an improvement project targeting Blagg Road in Pahrump, Nye County has awarded a $489,604 contract going to Las Vegas Paving Corp.

The Blagg Road improvement contract was originally set to be awarded in October of last year. However, at the time, only one bid was received for the work and it was far above the allocated budget. As a result, commissioners voted to reject the bid and directed public works staff to rethink the scope of the project.

The solution public works landed on was to undertake a portion of the roadwork itself. Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling told the Nye County Commission this month that his staff would be handling all of the necessary prep work and the contractor will only be responsible for the paving portion of the project, greatly reducing the associated expenses.

The contract was before the commission at its Wednesday, June 22 meeting, where the board considered the two bids submitted. The first was from Las Vegas Paving, while the second came from Pahrump-based Wulfenstein Construction Co. in the amount of $521,030.

Commissioner Donna Cox was the only board member to express concerns that afternoon, noting that she was hesitant about hiring a contractor out of Las Vegas, given the inflated price of fuel. She remarked that she was afraid of the possibility of change orders, which could result in greater costs for the project than expected.

However, Bolling assured her that this wouldn’t be an issue.

“The way we’re working this nowadays is, when they bid, they know the project, they see the project, this is where it’s at, this is what you’re doing. However you need to get here, whatever you need to do to be able to perform the work and get the work done (is in the bid),” Bolling stated. “The only time there is a change order is if we change something, and we’re not changing anything.”

Commissioner Leo Blundo made the motion to award the bid to Las Vegas Paving, with a second from Bruce Jabbour. The motion passed with all in favor.

The Blagg Road paving project will address an approximately one-mile stretch of the roadway from Simkins Road to Harris Farm Road. A portion of the road will be completely repaved and another will be given an overlay of new asphalt. Once given the notice to proceed, Las Vegas Paving will have 10 days to commence construction and 30 business days in which to “substantially” complete the project, according to the contract documents.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Marijuana was displayed for sale at Acres Dispensary in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Nevada marijuana lounges may appear across state in 2022
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Marijuana consumption lounges might begin to spring up as early as this year, and state officials on Tuesday took a crucial step into making that timeline possible by approving regulations for such businesses.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump chapter of GriefShare will hold a "Loss of a Spo ...
GriefShare begins 8th year of healing in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Grief is an often inexplicable emotion, one that can be difficult to describe and to comprehend, but it’s an emotion that all must face at some point in their lives. When that grief comes from losing a loved one, it can be even more overwhelming but fortunately there is a place for local residents to turn: GriefShare.

(iStock)
Cannabis cultivation lab nears completion
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Item 9 Labs Corp., an Arizona-based vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator, is soon expected to complete a 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cultivation and lab facility in Pahrump, according to reports from company officials.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) (Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) A $500 reward is ...
Reward offered to catch vandal who defaced sheriff candidate’s signs
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing Nye County Sheriff’s Office candidate Joe McGill’s political signs.