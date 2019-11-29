41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Farming in residential areas: Commerical crops bill to go before Nye commission

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Commercial use of crops grown on certain residentially zoned properties in the Pahrump Valley could be curbed in the near future, with the Nye County Commission set to address a code change that would place restrictions on this activity during a public hearing to be held next month.

Some have expressed concern that the bill as proposed could, in turn, affect local farmers markets and the burgeoning hemp industry but Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner explained that there will likely be changes made to the draft proposal that would help assuage those concerns.

The main prompter for the proposed bill to amend Nye County Code title 17, which governs land use planning and zoning, appears to be connected to the rapid expansion of hemp production in the valley. In recent months, residents have been making regular complaints regarding the smell of the plant, which is currently only allowed to be grown in residential zones. There have also been questions about the water being utilized to grow a crop that is specifically for commercial use, as domestic well water is not intended for that purpose.

“These changes were requested by a couple of the board of county commission members and Pahrump Regional Planning Commission members to address numerous complaints from constituents concerning odors,” Waggoner detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “This also addresses concerns over whether or not appropriate water rights were permitted in the cases where domestic wells exist.”

The bill to amend the code targets three residential zones, Rural Estates-1, Rural Estates-2 and Suburban Estates, as well as Open Space zones. The changes themselves are quite simple, consisting of one line of language alteration in each of the sections pertaining to the four zones.

Under the permissive uses section for the three residential zones, the code currently allows for, “Farms for the raising/growing of tree and bush crops and/or field crops for commercial or personal household use.” The change as drafted rewords this to state, “Farms for personal household use.” The change in the Open Space section is much the same, adding the phrase “for personal household use” to the permissive use section that addresses agriculture and farming to clarify crops grown on Open Space land cannot be sold commercially.

Residential Rural Homestead 9.5 and Rural Homestead 4.5 zones would not be affected by the proposed bill.

When asked whether the proposed bill would impact farmers markets or the hemp industry, Waggoner acknowledged that yes, as written it could affect those activities. However, he continued, “I am expecting that issue to be addressed during the public hearing and suggestions being made to address those concerns. The planning staff are already working on suggested language to allow for hobby type uses that could allow for this type of farming activity.”

For those who are already growing crops on their residential land and selling them to others, there is no need to worry over any changes as grandfathering will come into play, Waggoner noted. “As for any farming operations currently in existence in the proposed zone amendments, those would be allowed to continue operation under a grandfathered status per Nye County Code 17.04.905.”

In addition, there will be options for residents wishing to start growing their own crops for commercial use as well. “As written, there would be the opportunity to apply for a waiver (of the restrictions),” Waggoner stated. “There may also be suggestions during the public hearing to allow (crops to be grown for commercial purposes) as a permissive use with the issuance and approval of a Conditional Use Permit.”

The public hearing on the proposed bill is set for Tuesday, Dec. 17 during the Nye County Commission’s regular meeting. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. inside the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

To view the proposed bill visit www.nyecounty.net and click on the “Meeting Center” link. The document is included with the Nov. 19 commission agenda.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times An Aztec dancer is shown performing at the Pahrump In ...
Photos: Pahrump Powwow showcases culture, history, more
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Now in its 21st year, the Pahrump Inter-tribal Social Powwow attracted hundreds of individuals and families to Petrack Park over the past weekend.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

Due to early holiday deadlines, the results of the Wednesday night Super Lotto drawing were not available.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Lawn Love CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi recently launched a lawn care ...
High-tech lawn care business arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Described as the most cutting-edge startup in the lawn care industry, the owner of Lawn Love, has recently launched a lawn care service in the Pahrump Valley.

GridLiance/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews work on Dallas-based GridLiance's new Sloa ...
Project could increase renewable energy efforts in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The completion of an interconnection between an electric transmission system in Southern Nevada and a major power grid in California could be a boon for renewable energy developers in the state.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times Crews remove snow in Tonopah on Nov. 21 as a storm moved ...
Winter storms bring snow to region near Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A winter storm warning is in place until 5 a.m. Saturday as “an unusually cold and potent storm for late November will likely bring significant snow accumulations” to regions near Pahrump, the National Weather Service said.

Chuck N. Baker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At a recent ceremony in the Grant Sawyer Sta ...
Nevada Gov. Sisolak honors veteran service officers
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sometimes just being a proud, helpful veteran does not go far enough for some individuals to feel they have contributed all they are capable of. So without hesitation or seeking payment of any kind, some veterans go the extra mile or two when it comes to helping others.

From left, Nevada Assemblywomen Maggie Carlton, Danielle Monroe-Moreno, Teresa Benitez-Thompson ...
Nevada license plate commemorates women’s suffrage
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The plate was authorized this year by the passing of Assembly Bill 499 by the first majority female state Legislature and can be reserved ahead of its Jan. 2 debut.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Two dead in U.S. Highway 95 crash in Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Two people were killed in a head-on crash reported along U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, a wreck that left two others in critical condition, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prior to being appointed as chief, Anne Carpenter served as ...
Nevada gets new parole and probation leader
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Public Safety recently appointed Anne Carpenter as chief of the Parole and Probation Division.