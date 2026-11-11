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Domestic disturbance ends with fatal shooting

A man in Pahrump shot his son in self-defense on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to the Nye County Sh ...
A man in Pahrump shot his son in self-defense on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. The son was pronounced deceased at the scene, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
November 11, 2026 - 4:42 am
 
Updated November 11, 2026 - 5:50 am

An adult male was fatally shot by his father in Pahrump on Sunday evening, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is believed to be one of self-defense and the father, who is in his 70s, was not arrested at the scene, following law enforcement interviews and evidence gathering at the scene, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley yesterday morning.

McGill said the case will be presented to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office to determine if there will be any criminal prosecution. An autopsy report, which won’t be back for a while, could delay any potential future steps, McGill added.

As deputies were responding to the reported domestic disturbance in Comstock Park at approximately 8 p.m., the father told dispatch that his son was trying to kill him, McGill explained.

While the two men were engaged in a struggle, the father fired a shot, striking his son’s neck, McGill said. The son was pronounced dead at the scene, McGill explained.

Unsubstantiated Simkins Park report

The sheriff’s office received a call yesterday morning claiming there was an agitated man carrying two firearms in Simkins Park, who walked into a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities attempted to locate this individual, but did not find anyone matching the description, McGill said.

No shots were fired and people unrelated to the alleged incident who were in the park were questioned, but told police they saw no one with a gun, McGill said.

Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Manse Elementary were placed on brief, precautionary lockdowns for approximately 15 minutes out of an abundance of caution, McGill explained.

The sheriff added that the Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Manse Elementary were never directly affected and that the call claimed the man was actually walking in the opposite direction, away from the schools.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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