87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

FDA, USDA take steps to support food supply chain

Staff Report
July 7, 2020 - 11:30 am
 

As the COVID-19 pandemic response continues, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have been working around the clock on many fronts to support the food and agriculture sector so that Americans continue to have access to a safe and robust food supply.

The USDA and FDA in May announced a Memorandum of Understanding to help prevent interruptions at FDA-regulated food facilities, including fruit and vegetable processing.

This is an important preparedness effort as we are approaching peak harvesting seasons, when many fruits and vegetables grown across the U.S. are sent to be frozen or canned. The MOU creates a process for the two agencies to make determinations about circumstances in which the USDA could exercise its authority under the Defense Production Act with regard to certain domestic food resource facilities that manufacture, process, pack or hold foods, as well as to those that grow or harvest food that fall within the FDA’s jurisdiction.

While the FDA will continue to work with state and local regulators in a collaborative manner, further action under the DPA might be taken, should it be needed, to ensure the continuity of our food supply. As needed, the FDA will work in consultation with state, local, tribal and territorial regulatory and public health partners; industry or commodity sectors; and other relevant stakeholders to chart a path toward resuming and/or maintaining operations while keeping employees safe.

“We are extremely grateful to essential workers for everything they do every day to keep our pantries, refrigerators and freezers stocked,” USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears and FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said in a statement.

“All of the food and agriculture sector — whether it is regulated by the USDA or FDA — are considered critical infrastructure, and it is vital for the public health that they continue to operate in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and OSHA regarding worker health and safety.

“As we work to get through the current challenge together, we remain committed to workers’ safety, as well as ensuring the availability of foods, and that our food remains among the safest in the world.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement t ...
Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant s ...
Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Locals and others lined the streets around the area o ...
Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky
By Jeffrey Meehan and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.