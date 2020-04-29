84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Federal grant will help Nevada’s aging, disabled

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 28, 2020 - 11:41 pm
 

The Aging and Disability Services Division announced it has received a federal grant of $6,929,262 in grants from the Administration for Community Living as part of the CARES Act.

The funds will help meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities as communities implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The grants will fund nutrition services, home-care services, respite care and other support to families and caregivers.

The need for services has increased as measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed locations where many people typically receive services, making it difficult for families to assist loved ones who live alone.

“We must recognize that all of Nevada’s older adults are currently homebound and at risk,” said Dr. Peter Reed of the Sanford Center for Aging at UNR. “All people ages 65 and older are highly encouraged not to leave their homes, due to an elevated risk of serious complications if they contract the coronavirus.

“This highly encouraged physical separation itself has the potential to cause a range of impacts on elder health and well-being, including among others, a lack of access to basic daily essentials such as food and medications, social isolation and a lack of access to needed health care and social services.”

To enact a rapid response, the Aging and Disability Services Division is leading a partnership with the Sanford Center, the UNR School of Community Health Sciences Dementia Engagement, Education and Research Program, Nevada Senior Services and Nevada 2-1-1 to create an online form that older adults and caregivers can use to request services for support while remaining at home. The Request for Help form can be filled out online at www.nevada211.org/seniors-covid19-resources/

The initial funding of $2,082,648, received in March, has been awarded to community partners who are anticipated to provide an additional 93,000 meals across Nevada. The division continues to process funding requests related to COVID-19 for services provided to populations covered under the Older Americans Act nutrition program including individuals age 60 and above, their spouses and people living with a disability who are living with an eligible individual.

“Keeping Nevada’s older adults safe from exposure to the coronavirus, while ensuring they are well supplied, have access to medical and social services and remain free from social isolation while being physically separated are now our collective top priorities as an aging network, ” said Dena Schmidt, Administrator for ADSD. “These new funds will go a long way to support our provider network and enable them to meet the continued demand.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 a ...
Feedback sought for transportation projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the process of planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Training in the use of Naloxone can give residents the ...
NyE Communities Coalition offering Naloxone training to help save lives
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The NyE Communities Coalition will host a free training course on Naloxone, the drug used to counteract an opioid overdose, today from 2 to 3 p.m. and all participants who complete the training will receive one dose of Naloxone nasal spray, arming them in the event that they need to spring into action and save a life.

Attorney general urges caution in job searches
Attorney general urges caution in job searches
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

State Attorney General Aaron Ford issued another warning for Nevadans to be on the lookout for fake job opportunities advertised online or on flyers as fraudsters take advantage of more people searching for work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtua ...
UNR Extension offers help online for small businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” each Wednesday to help small businesses “pivot and adapt” during this challenging time.

Getty Images The paycheck program, a $349 billion emergency loan program, was launched in early ...
FHLBanks accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that Federal Home Loan Banks can accept Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral when making loans, known as advances, to their members. The measure is being taken in support of small and community banks.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
More grants available for telemedicine, education
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the opening of a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, with a total of $72 million available.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that ...
CARES Act means more money for rural transit
Staff Report

When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Nevada was provided with nearly $22 million in rural transit relief funding in addition to transit funding dedicated to the state’s metropolitan transit services.