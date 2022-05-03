66°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Federal review of Greenlink West project begins

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 3, 2022 - 11:31 am
 
The Greenlink West Project is an approximately 474-mile system of new 525-kilovolt (kV) and 345 ...
The Greenlink West Project is an approximately 474-mile system of new 525-kilovolt (kV) and 345-kV overhead electric transmission lines and includes transmission and distribution lines, substations, microwave radio facilities, amplifier sites, access roads, and construction/material yards. It will run from Las Vegas to Reno through Clark, Nye, Esmeralda, Mineral, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties. (NVEnergy/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Bureau of Land Management began its federal review of the proposed Greenlink West Transmission project on May 1.

The Greenlink West Project is an approximately 474-mile system of new 525-kilovolt (kV) and 345-kV overhead electric transmission lines and includes transmission and distribution lines, substations, microwave radio facilities, amplifier sites, access roads, and construction/material yards.

The project will run from Las Vegas to Reno through Clark, Nye, Esmeralda, Mineral, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties, according to the BLM website. It would be built on 13,767 acres of land.

The transmission line will impact habitat for the desert tortoise, Bi-state sage grouse, pronghorn, golden eagle and numerous other species, according to Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofi that advocates for conservation of deserts in Nevada and California.

“It will end up destroying multiple archaeology sites along its path. The project will construct multiple transmission towers nearly 200 feet tall and be highly visible from Walker Lake, Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, Amargosa River, Fort Churchill State Historic Park, and several private properties,” Basin and Range said in a press release.

Several microwave towers, new roads and associated facilities would be added to the landscape, the nonprofit said. The project would be built inside the border of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument and impact several paleontological sites.

The Greenlink West Project will build tree major substations designed to connect several thousand acres of large-scale solar onto the grid.

About 230 square miles of large-scale solar applications have been filed in association with the Greenlink West Transmission Project to date.

These applications are adjacent to Death Valley National Park, and next to the ghost town of Rhyolite, on desert tortoise habitat, on pronghorn breeding habitat, on Joshua tree habitat, on several archaeology sites and adjacent to small communities like Beatty that depend on tourism for their economy, Basin and Range said.

The line will hook into natural gas plants at Apex and eventually transport power north to large tech factories in the Reno area.

“This transmission project will open up the Pandora’s Box-style land rush of massive energy proposals that will permanently destroy natural and cultural resources in the state,” said Kevin Emmerich, co-founder of Basin and Range Watch. “Green energy is least destructive when used on previously developed sites and urban areas.”

The scoping period for the Greenlink West Project will be 30 days long.

The deadline for comments is June 1, 2022.

You may submit comments or resource information related to the project by any of the following methods:

Website: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2017391/510.

Mail: Gregory L. Helseth, Branch Chief Renewable Energy, BLM Nevada State Office, Greenlink West Project, 1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89520.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rotary Club holding children’s book drive
Rotary Club holding children’s book drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An ongoing Pahrump Valley Rotary Club program is returning Saturday as members plan to collect books for distribution to students throughout the Nye County School District.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is pictured greet ...
Pahrump launching new tourism publication, Highway 160 Magazine
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is preparing to publish its first-ever tourism magazine and Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter is more than a little enthusiastic about the new product, telling the Pahrump Valley Times that “Highway 160 Magazine – Pahrump, Your Basecamp to Adventure” will be a valuable publication for both tourists and locals alike.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Motorists can be seen traveling along Highway 160 near Dalto ...
Second new roundabout in works for Highway 160
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A local developer announced plans just last month to construct a new roundabout on Highway 160 — weeks later, the Nye County Commission approved funding to install a second new traffic circle on Pahrump’s main road.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Anna Calvert with a nice desert trout; showing us that even ...
DAN SIMMONS: Here are the good fishing spots
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s time to fish; the die-hards have been at it since the beginning of April. They know the early season is the best.

Deborah Beatty (Nye County)
Nye County recorder addresses voters at debate
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Incumbent Deborah Beatty, a proud grandmother of 14, started her career in escrow and title work.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Narcan, one of the brand names for the opioid overdose rever ...
Drug overdoses continue to rise in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drug overdoses are on the rise in Nevada and state officials are striving to raise awareness about treatment options as well as the potentially life-saving medication Naloxone, which can be used to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Red Cross, this photo shows a volunteer ins ...
How to receive a free smoke alarm
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Pahrump Fire and Rescue will join with volunteers on Saturday, May 7 to install about 100 free smoke alarms in Nye County homes.