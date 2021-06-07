84°F
News

Fees waived on Saturday at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day

Staff Report
June 7, 2021 - 1:40 pm
 
Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. According to the BLM, some fees, such as group day use, will still be in effect.

Visitation is expected to be heavy on Saturday, especially between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the BLM.

“If you plan to visit Red Rock Canyon and are being dropped off, please arrange a return ride before you head to Red Rock,” BLM states. “Transportation may not be available if you don’t plan ahead, and Red Rock Canyon does not provide transportation.”

Red Rock Canyon was the state’s first national conservation area. The area includes a LEED certified visitor center, a 13-Mile Scenic Drive and miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing and horseback riding. Other activities include mountain biking, road biking, picnic areas, nature observing and the Red Spring Interpretive Boardwalk.

For more information about Red Rock, head to https://www.blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca

BLM is celebrating 75 years of stewardship and service to the nation’s public lands. The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, which includes Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary Sch ...
Cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some four years after Nevada saw its first legal marijuana sales, locals and tourists alike will soon be able to consume it in legal cannabis lounges.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Megan Hickey prepares COVID-19 vaccines at the Wel ...
Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The two-week moving average of new cases held steady at 114 per day, while the state test positivity rate dropped to 3.5 percent, according to state data posted Monday.

A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bo ...
Rangers recover body of woman in Zion National Park
By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Zion National Park on Sunday evening, according to the National Park Service.

Caucusgoers and volunteers try to escape the rain before the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High S ...
Nevada ditches caucuses for primary, but details still cloudy
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers did away with the cumbersome caucus system in the recently concluded legislative session, but will Nevada’s first-in-the-nation primary law actually bear fruit?

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid talks to a reporter in his office at the Bellagio in Las Vegas Mo ...
UFO report validates Reid’s early push for research
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid helped get the money to research unidentified aerial phenomenon, the subject of a highly-anticipated report.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just le ...
Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Following the initial investigation, Jennifer Walker was ...
Investigation leads to embezzlement arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A nearly year-long investigation has led to the arrest of a local woman suspected of embezzlement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization will host the Wet Wild W ...
Wet, Wild Water War set for Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the intense heat of summer setting into the valley this month, there is no better time to get together for a day of waterlogged fun and area residents will have just such a chance next weekend during the Wet Wild Water War.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts helped conduct the retireme ...
American Flags, Veterans Banners laid to rest at Pahrump’s VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.