Fees waived on Saturday at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. According to the BLM, some fees, such as group day use, will still be in effect.

Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

Visitation is expected to be heavy on Saturday, especially between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the BLM.

“If you plan to visit Red Rock Canyon and are being dropped off, please arrange a return ride before you head to Red Rock,” BLM states. “Transportation may not be available if you don’t plan ahead, and Red Rock Canyon does not provide transportation.”

Red Rock Canyon was the state’s first national conservation area. The area includes a LEED certified visitor center, a 13-Mile Scenic Drive and miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing and horseback riding. Other activities include mountain biking, road biking, picnic areas, nature observing and the Red Spring Interpretive Boardwalk.

For more information about Red Rock, head to https://www.blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca

BLM is celebrating 75 years of stewardship and service to the nation’s public lands. The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, which includes Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation.