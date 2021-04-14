53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 13, 2021 - 11:47 pm
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination units dispensing th ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination units dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine to rural and tribal areas were put on 'pause' on Tuesday after multiple adverse reactions were put under review.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said despite a few logistical challenges in the beginning, health workers are expecting to vaccinate up to 1,500 people within the two and a half days that the vaccination clinic will be in Pahrump.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Daniel Miller had no qualms about waiting m ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Daniel Miller had no qualms about waiting more than an hour to receive his single-dose COVID-19 vaccination Thursday afternoon outside the Bob Ruud Community Center. Miller said he had zero reservations about any possible side effects.
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro shows Johnson & Johnson's ...
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro shows Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The state “paused” the use of the Janssen, or J&J, COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday following the announcement of multiple serious reactions being investigated.

Nevada is following guidance announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a joint release recommending a pause. Six serious, but “rare,” reactions are currently under investigation; none of the cases were in Nevada.

According to the joint release, the six reported cases under review involved a “rare and severe type of blood clot” that were reported to have occurred in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia),” the joint release states. “All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.”

Heparin is typically used to treat blood clots, according to the release. But, “Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered,” the release states. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”

Nevada’s pause

Nevada is pausing the use of the one-shot Janssen COVID-19 vaccine until the review is completed, according to a release from the Nevada Health Response.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the Nevada State Immunization Program are working to contact providers in the state to inform them of the announcement and working to avoid disruption of planned vaccination clinics.

According to a release from the state, people should contact their health care provider if they develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the Janssen vaccine.

Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said the limited Janssen doses the county has were not tied to future clinics in Nye.

“The county continues to use the two-dose Moderna at its County Emergency Management-run vaccination PODs, including for the POD scheduled for Thursday in Round Mountain and a second-dose POD Friday in Pahrump,” Knightly said.

Knightly said the, “County Emergency Management will follow the state and CDC guidelines regarding the Janssen and will not administer further doses at this time.”

The mobile vaccination units launched in April were halted on Tuesday, according to a release from the state.

The state is planning an update on future clinics when more information becomes available, a Tuesday release stated.

Today’s announcement about the Janssen vaccine does not affect appointment slots across the state for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Appointment slots for these vaccines remain open in Nevada.

Over 6.8 million doses of the Janssen vaccine had been administered in the U.S. as of Monday, according to the state.

“Nevadans should be confident in this process and the work being done to ensure the vaccines are safe and effective,” a release from the Nevada Health Response states. “Based on information provided by the federal government, these are rare but serious reactions and will be thoroughly reviewed.”

On Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to review the six cases. The advisory committee is comprised of medical and public health experts who make recommendations on the use of vaccines in the civilian population in the U.S., according to information on the CDC’s website.

Providers are being asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This property at 4100 E. McGraw Road in Pahrump is one of hu ...
Nye County Treasurer’s trust auction set
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those with a bit of extra cash to invest who are looking to find themselves a good deal on some land in Nye County have just a few days left to prepare for the upcoming Nye County Treasurer’s Trust Property Tax Sale, which is set to take place next weekend.

Tyler Kennedy
3 family members die in US 95 crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An Arizona man is facing numerous felony charges for his alleged role in a two-vehicle, head-on collision that killed three Victor, Idaho residents who were all family members.

Getty Images Those with a talent for writing poetry are encouraged to apply for the position of ...
Nevada seeking poets for laureate position
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Art takes many forms, including the written and the verbal, and those with a passion for language, for the rhythm and rhyme of words, for the cadence of speech, often seek to express that passion in the form of poetry.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Hiker dies in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An Arizona congressional staffer has died after he and a female companion went on a hiking excursion in Death Valley National Park.

Wells Fargo Stephen Viets
Going back to school: Tips on how to pay for it
By Steve Viets Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going back to school can help you advance in your job, re-enter the Pahrump workforce, or support a second act as you chart a completely new career. But what are the right strategies adults should keep in mind to help manage education expenses?

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Temporary reduction for businesses
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced guidance under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Relief Act of 2020, which gives breaks to businesses for certain expenses.

Getty Images The state has two key characteristics miners look for—best practice for mineral ...
Nevada named top mining destination
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

Nevada has been named as “the world’s top mining destination,” according to the 2020 survey of resource and exploration companies released by the Fraser Institute.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on the first day of the 81st session of the Nevada L ...
Cegavske, state Republican Party duel over censure resolution
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Republican Party defended its Saturday vote to censure Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske over her handling of fraud allegations in the 2020 election.