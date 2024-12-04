Festival of the Season fundraising for hospice care – how to get tickets

Nathan Adelson Hospice Southern Nevada's largest and only nonprofit hospice, Nathan Adelson Hospice has been serving residents of Pahrump for a full 25 years.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Nathan Adelson Hospice's annual holiday fundraiser always attracts a big crowd of supporters eager to assist the nonprofit in bring in cash to continue its hospice and palliative care programs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Nathan Adelson Hospice's 20th Annual Festival of the Season, formerly known as the Festival of the Trees, will feature a variety of decorated wreaths for auction on Dec. 6.

Every year, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comfort, care and support to hundreds of patients facing life-limiting illness, regardless of those individuals’ ability to pay for that care. It’s a mission at the heart of what is the only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada and its impact has touched the lives of more than six dozen Pahrump and Amargosa residents in just the last 12 months.

But Nathan Adelson Hospice cannot do it alone – community involvement is key, particularly when it comes to generating funding to make certain its operations can continue to ensure no one ends the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain.

This Friday, members of the Pahrump community will have the chance to embrace the generous nature of the holidays while supporting the nonprofit during Nathan Adelson’s 20th Annual Festival of the Season.

“The annual Festival of the Season is a meaningful celebration that brings our community together to honor the spirit of giving, compassion and care,” Nathan Adelson Hospice Pahrump Clinic Manager Carol Jeuck enthused. “But really, this event is more than just a holiday gathering – it’s an opportunity to support the essential work we provide for our community members, which they have relied on for the past 25 years and which is providing comfort and dignity to individuals and their families during life’s most challenging time and ensuring they receive the compassionate care they deserve.”

Billed as a spirited holiday dinner, the Festival of the Season will allow patrons to indulge in a delightful three-course meal along with the fun and excitement of a live auction and opportunity drawings. With an array of auction items featuring homemade wreaths and curated gift baskets, it’s a great event to score a few gorgeous holiday decorations or even a lovely present or two.

“Our annual holiday dinner is a special time for us to connect and celebrate with our friends, family and neighbors,” Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel remarked. “We are so grateful that we can host the Festival of the Season to raise important funds that stay local and help Pahrump community members through our various programs and services.”

The 20th Annual Festival of the Season is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Mountain Falls Golf Club, 5001 Clubhouse Drive.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at bidpal.net/2024fots

Sponsorships are also available.

For more information visit NAH.org

