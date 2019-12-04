Festival of Trees fundraiser returning to Pahrump

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, is set to hold its annual Festival of Trees event, a fundraiser that helps with gaining monies for hospice programs and services.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, is set to hold its annual Festival of Trees event, a fundraiser that helps with gaining monies for hospice programs and services.

Nathan Adelson’s 15th annual Festival of Trees fundraising event will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Mountain Falls Golf Club at 5001 Clubhouse Drive in Pahrump. The event aids Nathan Adelson in providing care to patients regardless of their ability to pay for services.

The main part of the event includes auctioning off several Christmas trees and wreaths, decorated by members of the community.

“During this annual dinner gala, Christmas trees and wreaths have been creatively decorated by community members and will be auctioned off to raise funds for the hospice and services in the Pahrump, Crystal and Amargosa areas,” a news release from the hospice stated.

The hospice raised over $12,000 during the 2018 event, according to a spokeswoman for the hospice.

In 2018, Nathan Adelson Hospice provided more than $2.2 million in hospice and palliative care to uninsured and underinsured individuals in Southern Nevada; this total also included unreimbursed services and programs from the hospice to individuals in the area, according to information in its “2018 Annual Summary.”

Tickets to the Friday event are $75 per ticket and $100 for two tickets. Tickets to the event are available at bit.ly/2Y3TJqP

The Festival of Trees is sponsored by Desert View Hospital, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Heating Corp. and Pahrump Family Dental, according to the event’s webpage.

Nathan Adelson was founded in 1978 in Las Vegas with in-home hospice care.

The nonprofit opened a physical location in Las Vegas in 1983, with its second opening in 1999.

The organization provides 38 beds to the Las Vegas community and services an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients on a daily basis between its inpatient and in-home hospice care services, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

In Pahrump, Nathan Adelson offers in-home hospice care and has offices at 2270 E. Commercial Road. Nathan Adelson’s Pahrump office can be contacted at 775-751-6700.

Visit www.nah.org for more information on Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @MeehanLv