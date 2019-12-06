51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Final defendant sentenced in 2018 Tonopah murder case

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The last of three individuals facing charges in a 2018 murder case in Tonopah made their way through the legal process.

Tonopah resident Jeannie Newberry was given the maximum sentence of two to five years in prison over charges surrounding the murder of James Dean Remster, 62, who was living in Tonopah at the time he was killed. Newberry pleaded guilty, under a plea agreement, to information of accessory to murder in August, court records show.

Newberry was one of three people who faced charges in Remster’s murder.

One of those charged and convicted in Remster’s murder was his son-in-law, Jeremmy of Burch, of Tonopah.

Burch was sentenced this summer, pursuant to a plea agreement, to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 10 years for second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to two to five years in prison for accessory to murder under the plea agreement, according to a news release earlier in 2019 from the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Newberry’s brother, Thomas Schwartz, also pleaded guilty to charges earlier in 2019.

Schwartz, taking refuge from the raging Camp Fire in November 2018, had only been in town for a matter of weeks when Remster’s murder occurred. Schwartz is from the Oroville, California area.

Schwartz was given a six-month suspended sentence in his case, where he has to stay out of trouble for two years. According to court records, this means “further criminal activity other than minor traffic.” The Oroville resident, under a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to an obstructing a public officer charge, a misdemeanor, at the end of August.

Remster, who had been living with Jeremmy Burch and his daughter Jamie Burch prior to being killed, was reported missing in December 2018. His body was later found thrown down an abandoned mine shaft 30 miles east of Tonopah in the spring of 2019. In a previous interview in the fall, Jamie said she was working on getting a divorce from Jeremmy.

Detectives questioned Jeremmy at his Tonopah residence, after a missing persons report was filed on Remster on Dec. 19. At the time of the questioning, Jeremmy told detectives he’d last seen Remster on Dec. 3 and that he could be catching a bus to Tennessee.

Following that interview with detectives, Jeremmy and Jamie left Tonopah “hastily” and traveled to Amarillo, Texas, according to a sheriff’s office’s release.

“After numerous interviews, detectives identified that in early of January 2019, that (Jeremmy) Burch had told people that he killed Mr. Remster and threw him in a mine shaft,” according to a video release from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives were able to find the mine Remster was in through follow-up investigation and interviews.

Jeremmy was arrested on March 17, 2019 in Amarillo, a day after Remster’s body was discovered in the mine shaft near Tonopah.

Newberry and Schwartz were both arrested in July for charges surrounding the murder case.

The connection Newberry and Schwartz had to the case was discovered through text messages between them on Newberry’s cell phone. The text messages appeared to be related to the case, according to information in a sheriff’s office video release. Following up, detectives went to California to question Schwartz.

According to a video release from the sheriff’s office, Schwartz told detectives that Newberry, Burch and Remster all went to the mine shaft.

“Newberry then left Burch and Remster, and when she returned to the mine shaft, Burch had killed Remster,” Ann Horak, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said in the video release. “Newberry assisted Burch in cutting barbed wire from the outside of the mine shaft so that Burch could throw Remster inside. Burch and Newberry left the scene, went back to their residence and disclosed this information to Schwartz. Newberry told Schwartz not to tell anyone about the murder.”

At that time, Burch asked Thomas to go burn items that belonged to Remster in the desert, Horak said Schwartz told Nye County and Oroville authorities.

“Burch told Schwartz that he hoped to make it appear as though Remster had left town,” Horak said in the video release. “Schwartz told detectives that he entered Remster’s apartment with Burch and the two burned several items in the desert, to include clothing, various belongings, and Remster’s cell phone.”

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Concerns about the rising levels of "PM 10" dust, or particul ...
Pahrump’s dust problem drawing state attention, again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though officials insisted it was not intended to be a threat, a warning of sorts was issued to Nye County last month when an air quality specialist explained that the county must keep a tight handle on its dust problem, otherwise outside governmental agencies could come in to enforce dust control restrictions and regulations.

Nye County Detention Center Raymond Lomeli, 21, of Henderson is facing a charge of allegedly ob ...
Search warrant nets arrest at Amargosa Valley facility
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several reports of alleged physical and sexual abuse at an Amargosa Valley behavioral health facility has prompted a Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation, where at least one person was arrested, according to Lt. Adam Tippetts.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently ...
Meadows Bank net income up 21%
Staff Report

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas and operating a branch in Pahrump, announced that it posted net income after tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Library gun ban proposal is set for consideration in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Library Board of Trustees is set to address a very contentious issue, a possible ban on guns in the library’s story room, at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Rolin Bruno, a 76-year old from Arrowbear, Calif., was re ...
Search is on for missing Death Valley area hiker
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Harsh winter weather conditions are hampering the search for a missing hiker in Death Valley National Park.

Town of Pahrump photo The cleanup and repair maintenance will be moving one pond so at some poi ...
Project at Duck Ponds in Pahrump
Staff Report

The duck ponds at the Nye County and town administration building at the Calvada Eye will be undergoing a thorough cleaning and repair project during the next couple of weeks, town government announced in a Dec. 3 Facebook post.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Rain slickens Nevada Highway 160 in Pahrump as shown in this ...
Storms continue run through Pahrump region
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Another in a series of late autumn storms moved through the region this week, prompting a winter weather advisory for mountains near Pahrump and bringing steady rain to the lower elevations in town.