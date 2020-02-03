Final performance of circus tonight at Petrack Park

The huge circular tent set up in the middle of Petrack Park could mean only one thing.

The huge circular tent set up in the middle of Petrack Park could mean only one thing.

A circus has arrived in town.

Ventura Stars Circus, with an all new show will be in town until Feb. 3rd, complete with a variety of acts, clowns, and a 30-foot tall mechanical gorilla called “Kin Kon.”

The final performance, in the heated tent, is scheduled for tonight, Monday, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20 for regular adult seating and $25 for VIP adult seating.

VIP children tickets are $20, while regular children seating tickets are $15.

Circus coupons can be found at area convenience stores, where children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult ticket purchase.

For additional information call (702) 245-8092.

