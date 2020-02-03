39°F
Final performance of circus tonight at Petrack Park

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 3, 2020 - 1:26 pm
 

The huge circular tent set up in the middle of Petrack Park could mean only one thing.

A circus has arrived in town.

Ventura Stars Circus, with an all new show will be in town until Feb. 3rd, complete with a variety of acts, clowns, and a 30-foot tall mechanical gorilla called “Kin Kon.”

The final performance, in the heated tent, is scheduled for tonight, Monday, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20 for regular adult seating and $25 for VIP adult seating.

VIP children tickets are $20, while regular children seating tickets are $15.

Circus coupons can be found at area convenience stores, where children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult ticket purchase.

For additional information call (702) 245-8092.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

