Fire crews respond to fatal crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 29, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Courtesy Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue A two-vehicle head-on collision claimed the life of one person. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the crash occurred at the intersection of Dandelion and South Idaho Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the head-on crash occurred at the intersection of Dandelion and South Idaho Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described with two vehicles, and there were no indicators of deceleration,” Lewis said. “The scene size-up and risk assessment revealed that one patient had not survived the collision and was mechanically entrapped as was the driver of that same vehicle. Crews commenced the extrication and removed the driver, who was flown to UMC Trauma. The second patient was removed from the vehicle and was taken to the local hospital.”

Rescue assignment

On Wednesday Sept. 22, fire crews were dispatched to the 5400 block of San Pietro Street for a report of an individual trapped underneath a vehicle just before 6:30 p.m.

“As crews were responding, we were informed that a male was working under a vehicle and his arm became trapped between the wheel and the body,” Lewis said. Crews arrived on location and found the incident as described. Crews quickly extricated the individual and transported that patient to Mercy Air where they were flown to UMC Trauma.”

Car versus burro

On Monday, Sept. 27, fire crews responded to the area of North Highway 160 and Brandon Lane for a motor vehicle collision involving a wild burro at approximately 4:05 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described with a vehicle having sustained front-end damage and a burro who did not survive the impact,” Lewis said. “The driver of the vehicle was transported to our local hospital.”

Fall Festival responses

Lewis also spoke about emergency service calls at the annual Pahrump Fall Festival, where medics responded to a reported gunshot victim on Saturday, Sept. 25.

“Upon their arrival, they found that in fact, it was a shot from a BB-type gun,” Lewis noted. “However, serious injuries were sustained to the victim, who was transported to Mercy Air and flown to UMC Trauma. NCSO is investigating the circumstances behind that incident. Also during the rodeo, a bronc rider came off of the horse during the event and was stomped. He sustained chest injuries consistent with flight, and that patient was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma as well.”

Lewis also said medics responded to multiple EMS-related medical incidents during the four-day event.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Nye County DA receives public reprimand, seeking further reveiw of case
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A panel of the Nevada Supreme Court, in a split decision, has issued a public reprimand of Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia over the handling of an appeal request from a former Nye County deputy district attorney, whom Arabia fired in September of 2019. This is apparently not the end of the matter, however, as Arabia stated he will be pursuing the case further with the aim of having the entire Nevada Supreme Court, rather than just a panel, review the matter.

Nye County diesel tax proposal set for 2022 ballot
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After hosting a series of workshops geared toward gleaning the public’s opinion on a proposal to implement a five-cent Nye County diesel tax, officials with the Nye County Public Works Department went before the Nye County Commission this month to present their findings and determine the next step forward.

VA now ready to offer COVID-19 booster shot
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Veterans Affairs began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.

Company secures lithium resource claims near Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

American Battery Metals Corporation, a lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company, entered into an agreement to secure 305 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6,100 acres of BLM land near Tonopah.

Beatty Rocks group etches work in stone
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

They catch your eye in unexpected places — by the trunk of a tree, beside a pathway, beside some landmark—bright bits of whimsy hidden in plain sight like leftovers from some gigantic Easter egg hunt.

Wildfire haze, smoke to stretch across Pahrump, Las Vegas
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Smoke and haze from California wildfires will be in the Las Vegas sky through at least Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

 
Birth and death: Unvaccinated mom dies after child is born
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“She tried so hard to have that baby, and she never even knew it was born. Never got to hold her,” Vena Foster said about her sister, Kimmie Pavone, who was 35.