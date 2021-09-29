Fire crews respond to fatal crash

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue A two-vehicle head-on collision claimed the life of one person. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the crash occurred at the intersection of Dandelion and South Idaho Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the head-on crash occurred at the intersection of Dandelion and South Idaho Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described with two vehicles, and there were no indicators of deceleration,” Lewis said. “The scene size-up and risk assessment revealed that one patient had not survived the collision and was mechanically entrapped as was the driver of that same vehicle. Crews commenced the extrication and removed the driver, who was flown to UMC Trauma. The second patient was removed from the vehicle and was taken to the local hospital.”

Rescue assignment

On Wednesday Sept. 22, fire crews were dispatched to the 5400 block of San Pietro Street for a report of an individual trapped underneath a vehicle just before 6:30 p.m.

“As crews were responding, we were informed that a male was working under a vehicle and his arm became trapped between the wheel and the body,” Lewis said. Crews arrived on location and found the incident as described. Crews quickly extricated the individual and transported that patient to Mercy Air where they were flown to UMC Trauma.”

Car versus burro

On Monday, Sept. 27, fire crews responded to the area of North Highway 160 and Brandon Lane for a motor vehicle collision involving a wild burro at approximately 4:05 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described with a vehicle having sustained front-end damage and a burro who did not survive the impact,” Lewis said. “The driver of the vehicle was transported to our local hospital.”

Fall Festival responses

Lewis also spoke about emergency service calls at the annual Pahrump Fall Festival, where medics responded to a reported gunshot victim on Saturday, Sept. 25.

“Upon their arrival, they found that in fact, it was a shot from a BB-type gun,” Lewis noted. “However, serious injuries were sustained to the victim, who was transported to Mercy Air and flown to UMC Trauma. NCSO is investigating the circumstances behind that incident. Also during the rodeo, a bronc rider came off of the horse during the event and was stomped. He sustained chest injuries consistent with flight, and that patient was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma as well.”

Lewis also said medics responded to multiple EMS-related medical incidents during the four-day event.

