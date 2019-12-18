34°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Fire crews respond to Gold Town Casino in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a reported structure fire at the Gold Town Casino convenience store just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Fire Chief Scott said crews arrived on the scene to find light smoke showing throughout the interior of the building.

“Crews assessed and determined that they believed it was an HVAC issue on the roof of the structure, therefore, Tower Ladder 1 went into service, laddering the building,” Lewis said. “Crews then ascended an exterior staircase at the rear of the building, while an additional engine company hooked up with the fire department connection on the other side of the structure.”

Lewis also noted that crews eventually confirmed the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, as it originated in the structure’s HVAC system.

“The fire was quickly extinguished with no further extension and the building had been cleared of the smoke,” Lewis said. “The Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrived on location under unified command, and assisted us in ensuring that the building was fully evacuated.

Although multiple fire department apparatus responded to the scene, Lewis said one of the vehicles performed a very crucial role upon arrival.

“Tower Ladder 1 was very important today because if we actually had a roof surface fire, the sprinkler system would not control that, so the tower ladder would have been an elevated water-way for us with a hydrant closely located to it. The damage was minimal because it was held to the air conditioning unit,” Lewis said.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary units blocked off the entrances to the business at Highway 160 and Crawford Way as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Business at the store resumed later in the day.

No injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/Valley Electric Association Angela Evans, former CEO of Va ...
Former Valley Electric CEO Angela Evans is cleared
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s office will not seek prosecution of former Valley Electric Inc. CEO Angela Evans.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Jennifer Salinas and her son John Salinas shop at Kohl's a ...
Nevada holiday spending projected to grow by 5%
Staff Report

In the Silver State, the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN) estimates that more than 1.7 million people spent a total of $638.9 million on gifts, decorations and other merchandise over the five-day period spanning from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal The U.S. Postal Service said that it plans for the peak h ...
Hundreds of millions of holiday packages expected: Postal Service
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day through Dec. 21 and will average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year.

Thinkstock Find more information on RMDs, including answers to frequently asked questions, on ...
Deadline approaching for retirees
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminds retirees born before July 1, 1949, that they usually must take distributions from their retirement plans by Dec. 31.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus poses with a tiny tot at the Pahrump Valley Lion ...
2 Breakfast with Santa events held in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Children all across the Pahrump Valley and Beatty areas were able to head out this month to enjoy a delicious, hot meal and the opportunity to meet one of the biggest icons of this time of the year, Santa Claus.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The speed limit on Dandelion Street is also being raised. Th ...
3 Pahrump area roads to see speed limit increases
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past few months, the subject of speed limits on Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Dandelion Street have popped up repeatedly at Nye County Commission meetings.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 14 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.