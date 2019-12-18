Fire crews respond to Gold Town Casino in Pahrump

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a reported structure fire at the Gold Town Casino convenience store just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crew member accesses the roof of the Gold Town Casino convenience store after emergency dispatchers received reports of a structure fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday Dec. 17.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary member blocks the Crawford Way entrance to the Gold Town Casino convenience store, as firefighters worked to extinguish an electrical fire on Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said damage was minimal and no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Scott said crews arrived on the scene to find light smoke showing throughout the interior of the building.

“Crews assessed and determined that they believed it was an HVAC issue on the roof of the structure, therefore, Tower Ladder 1 went into service, laddering the building,” Lewis said. “Crews then ascended an exterior staircase at the rear of the building, while an additional engine company hooked up with the fire department connection on the other side of the structure.”

Lewis also noted that crews eventually confirmed the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, as it originated in the structure’s HVAC system.

“The fire was quickly extinguished with no further extension and the building had been cleared of the smoke,” Lewis said. “The Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrived on location under unified command, and assisted us in ensuring that the building was fully evacuated.

Although multiple fire department apparatus responded to the scene, Lewis said one of the vehicles performed a very crucial role upon arrival.

“Tower Ladder 1 was very important today because if we actually had a roof surface fire, the sprinkler system would not control that, so the tower ladder would have been an elevated water-way for us with a hydrant closely located to it. The damage was minimal because it was held to the air conditioning unit,” Lewis said.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary units blocked off the entrances to the business at Highway 160 and Crawford Way as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Business at the store resumed later in the day.

No injuries were reported.

