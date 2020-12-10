35°F
Fire department summoned to middle school

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 10, 2020 - 2:54 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Students at Rosemary Clarke Middle School got the "all clear" signal to return to class after the campus was evacuated due to a pressurized fire sprinkler activation late Thursday morning, Dec. 10th. The incident activated the school's fire alarm, which automatically summons Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews.

An innocent game of kickball led to the evacuation of students and faculty members at Rosemary Clarke Middle School just after 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 10th.

Nye County School District Director of Maintenance and Operations Joe Schmidt said during the game, an errant kick caused the ball fly up and hit a pressurized fire sprinkler head, which released a literal deluge of water inside the gym.

No injuries were reported.

“It’s a one-inch line, so there was a considerable amount of water coming out of it,” he said. “When the alarm tripped, the students all evacuated. We had maintenance on site and they began to shut the valves off and get the water to stop. The fire department responded of course, just like they’re supposed to. When an alarm goes off it automatically notifies them so they responded with several different vehicles. We were very happy with the response, and fortunately it wasn’t a fire.”

Schmidt also noted that maintenance crews were able to repair the system by early afternoon.

“We got a lift on site and replaced the sprinkler head and recharged the system,” Schmidt said. “It took a couple of hours to get the water out of there and dry the floor. It’s a rubberized floor, and we saw no immediate damage. All of the alarms went off just as they were supposed to, but it wasn’t a fire.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.

Air Force veterans discover new ways to serve at NNSS
Staff Report

More than 400 veterans work at the Nevada National Security Site, and several U.S. Air Force servicemen and women have found the next step of their careers in joining the site’s Remote Sensing Laboratory, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

NNSS seismic tests could help detect nuclear blasts
Staff Report

The Nevada National Security Site is improving the nation’s capability to detect nuclear testing by ongoing monitoring of a recent Nevada earthquake.

Nation’s second functional lithium mine closer to reality
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office has released the final environmental impact statement analyzing the Lithium Nevada Corp.’s proposed lithium mine, processing plant and continued exploration at Thacker Pass.

USDA seeks intermediary lenders for rural projects
Staff Report

The United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under-Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand announced that USDA is seeking applications for funding to establish revolving loan programs to support rural businesses and community development projects.

Regional Stay at Home order includes Inyo County
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health on Saturday issued a Regional Stay At Home order for the Southern Region, which includes Inyo County. The order was triggered when the region’s hospital intensive care unit capacity fell below 15% to less than 13% of ICU bed availability in the region.

Air Force’s newest fighter gets successful Nevada test
Staff Report

A mock B61-12’s strike in the dusty Nevada desert successfully completed the first in a series of flight tests with the U.S. Air Force’s newest fighter jet, demonstrating the bomb’s first release from an internal bomb bay at greater than the speed of sound.

TIM BURKE: Trump legal team so far not able to prove fraud claims
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Trump’s bid to have the election results overturned seems to be drawing to a close. This week the Nevada Supreme Court ruled unanimously to reject an appeal from President Trump’s campaign to overturn Nevada’s election results, the latest loss in the president’s ongoing legal efforts to have states he did not win declare him victorious.

Express Notification expands COVID Trace app’s capabilities
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health is expanding the capabilities of the COVID Trace app by launching Exposure Notification Express through a partnership with Apple and Google.