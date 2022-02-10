Fire engulfs shed at Binion Ranch

At least two structures on the historic Binion Ranch property were destroyed by fire in September 2019.

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the landmark Binion Ranch near East Wilson and South Bolling roads just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is unknown. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the landmark Binion Ranch near East Wilson and South Bolling roads just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to reports from Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire appeared to be a small shed. No injuries were immediately reported.

Pahrump Fire & Rescue Services crews were at the scene with the Nevada State Fire Marshal on Thursday morning investigating the fire. The cause is not immediately known.

At least two structures on the historic Binion Ranch property were destroyed by fire in September 2019.

The ranch formerly was owned by the late gambling executive Ted Binion, but has been unoccupied for years.