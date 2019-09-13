Fires keep Pahrump area crews busy

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews were met with discharging ammunition, fireworks and venting propane tanks at a residence along the 3900 block of East Savoy Blvd, just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The fire, according to Chief Scott Lewis, is thought to be accidental in nature, possibly related to electrical.

Structure fires dominated the majority of service calls for local fire crews as of late.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Scott Lewis said crews were summoned to an unknown type of fire on Saturday, Aug. 24, just before 10 p.m. on the north end of the valley.

“As they arrived on location, they found several fifth-wheel trailers used as fixed structures, that were well-involved,” Lewis said. “There were numerous exposure materials placed about the property. Crews had to utilize off-road vehicles in order to access and extinguish the fire, as the primary engines were unable to navigate the difficult roads.

“We utilized off-road four-wheel-drive brush trucks and made access, where we quickly controlled the fire with no further extension. That brush truck had to make several trips because of the limitations on water. The cause of the fire is suspect in nature and remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.”

Burn victim drives to hospital

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at approximately 9:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to Desert View Hospital for a report of a burn victim.

“The investigation revealed that it was thought to be an extinguished residential structure fire that occurred in town,” Lewis said. “Crews investigated and found a room and contents fire that was mostly extinguished. The investigation revealed that it appeared to be accidental in nature. The fire remains under investigation and the burn victim was later released from the hospital.”

Candle starts bedroom fire

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire on the 3500 block of West Venus Street at approximately 7:34 a.m., where crews arrived to find light smoke showing on the front of the structure.

“The investigation revealed that all occupants were accounted for and out of the structure,” Lewis said. “The investigation further revealed a room and contents fire, that being a bedroom. There was moderate damage to that room and crews checked for extension. The fire is thought to be accidental in nature, possibly related to an unattended candle left burning in the room.”

Challenging conditions

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, fire crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Savoy Boulevard for a reported structure fire just before 6 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a well-involved fifth-wheel trailer, located at the rear of the property, which had extended to a second trailer, with numerous other trailer exposures and other personal property,” Lewis noted. “Due to the heavy fire conditions, there was discharging ammunition, discharging fireworks and venting propane.”

Lewis went on to say that crews commenced what is known as a defensive exterior attack, utilizing master streams to quickly contain the fire with no further extension.

He also spoke about the hazards of extinguishing such a fire under very challenging conditions, that being venting propane tanks and discharging ammunition.

“We try to identify where it is and the direction it may be discharging from,” Lewis said. “In this case, it was discharging everywhere. Our bigger concern versus the discharging ammunition was the venting propane. It was in a whistling fashion, giving the impression that it was ready to go up. Crews quickly cooled those vessels and thus eliminated the risk. That fire is under investigation, but it’s thought to be accidental in nature, possibly related to electrical.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes