76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Flags lowered to half-staff in Pahrump following multiple mass shootings

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 7, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Flags around the state of Nevada and across the nation will fly at half staff due to the recent mass shootings.

More than 30 people lost their lives in three mass shootings in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump authorized the lowering of flags to half-staff on all federal buildings to honor the victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, according to a post on Twitter on Sunday.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order for all U.S. and Nevada flags to be flown half-staff through Friday “to respect and remember the victims of the tragedies in Gilroy, CA; El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH,” according to a post on social media.

“NV stands with you during these trying times,” Sisolak said on Twitter on Monday.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Lt. Charles Walker age 33, died after crashing an an F/A-18E single ...
Naval pilot killed in Death Valley crash identified
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Navy fighter jet pilot who died after crashing a fighter jet at Death Valley National Park last week has been identified as Lt. Charles Walker, 33.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Moose Lodge members are pictured posing with the hundreds o ...
Sheri’s Ranch donation helps Pahrump students shoulder school work
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The supplies necessary for students to succeed throughout their time in school runs the gamut, encompassing a huge variety of items and with all those supplies comes the weighty task of carting them around.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A view of several bicycles donated to the Smiles Acro ...
Smiles Across Pahrump set for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who knew Pahrump’s goodwill ambassador Butch “Patches” Harper, will remember that he was a man for whom smiling meant the world and that was exactly why he started Smiles Across Pahrump, an annual event geared toward drawing the community together for a day of lighthearted fun.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, August 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $68 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Pahrump Valley Lions Club President ...
Pahrump Valley Lions Club contributes to educational success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are just a few days of summer vacation left, with students set to return to their classrooms on Monday, Aug. 12, and one Pahrump area school is now even better prepared than it was previously, thanks to a special donation.

Thinkstock Approximately 38 million private-sector employees in the United States do not have a ...
Effort seeks to assist small business workers
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a rule that it said is to help strengthen retirement security for millions of small business employees across America.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times George Chase (right) of Hypno Comics and Games in Pahrump s ...
Pahrump comic store hosts event for popular game
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

People of all ages stopped by a Pahrump-based comic and game store this summer to try out a recently released interactive game with a theme of Harry Potter.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in Pahrump shows the distance in Tonopah. Tonopah is c ...
Hiring effort is announced by NDOT
Staff Report

Even in the height of summer, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said that is looking ahead and preparing to keep state roads clear through winter.