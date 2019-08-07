Flags lowered to half-staff in Pahrump following multiple mass shootings

Flags around the state of Nevada and across the nation will fly at half staff due to the recent mass shootings.

Flags around the state of Nevada and across the nation will fly at half staff due to the recent mass shootings.

More than 30 people lost their lives in three mass shootings in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump authorized the lowering of flags to half-staff on all federal buildings to honor the victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, according to a post on Twitter on Sunday.

Today, I authorized the lowering of the flags to half-staff at all Federal Government buildings in honor of the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order for all U.S. and Nevada flags to be flown half-staff through Friday “to respect and remember the victims of the tragedies in Gilroy, CA; El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH,” according to a post on social media.

“NV stands with you during these trying times,” Sisolak said on Twitter on Monday.

#RT @GovSisolak: Today, I signed Executive Order 2019–14 ordering all U.S. & NV flags to be flown at half-staff through Friday to respect and remember the victims of the tragedies in Gilroy, CA; El Paso, TX & Dayton, OH. NV stands with you during these trying times. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) August 5, 2019

