Flags ordered half-staff in remembrance of lives lost in 1 October shooting

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and Nevada state flags to half-staff at the state capitol and state public buildings and grounds beginning Thursday from sunrise to sunset on Friday in remembrance and honor of the lives lost in the tragic shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

“On this fourth-year anniversary of this horrific and senseless violence, Nevadans mourn with the friends, family, and loves ones of the victims who were killed in the devastating attack,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We remember and honor the members of law enforcement organizations, first responders, and individuals from all walks of life who provided aid and assistance in countless ways during our time of need. Through our grief, we reflect on the outpouring of kindness and support received from fellow Americans and communities worldwide, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped us become ‘Vegas Stronger.’”