News

Fleeing man arrested at gunpoint in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 9, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alan Goldstein was arrested at gunpoint after sheriff's offi ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alan Goldstein was arrested at gunpoint after sheriff's office deputies located him in a dumpster after attempting to flee capture. Along with three felony warrants, Goldstein was also arrested on suspicion of resisting a public officer, according to the sheriff's office.

One man was arrested and taken into custody following a disturbance at Bank of America just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report prepared by Deputy Antone Mendez, the reporting party told emergency dispatchers there was a barefoot, shirtless white male with tattoos holding a big rock outside of the bank.

The woman, according to the report, was worried that the male was coming toward her.

“As I arrived in the area, I noticed a white male matching the description walking near KFC on Raindance Drive,” Mendes said in the report. “I asked the male, later identified as Alan Goldstein, by previous law enforcement encounters, to drop what he had in his hands.”

In hot pursuit

Following that initial encounter, Goldstein ran southbound across Highway 372 and attempted to hide in a garbage dumpster adjacent to a business.

Deputies pursued Goldstein on foot and eventually captured and arrested him at gunpoint.

“A records check was conducted, which revealed three felony warrants for his arrest,” Mendes’ report stated. “The warrants were confirmed by Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.”

Goldstein was then placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked on resisting a public officer and the outstanding warrants.

On Wednesday, a Nye County Detention Center technician said Goldstein was still in custody.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said ...
FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of Nye County residents braved warm temperatures in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Pahrump on Thursday.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony ...
WGU unveils Essential Workers Scholarship
Staff Report

Western Governors University Nevada announced Wednesday a new scholarship program for essential workers seeking degrees in high-demand career fields including business, teaching, information technology and health professions, such as nursing.

Getty Images Nathan Adelson Hospice has planned its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtua ...
Hospice symposium to focus on equity in end-of-life care
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Getty Images The Nevada Department of Taxation is offering tax amnesty through May 1 to busine ...
State’s tax amnesty period ends May 1 for businesses
Staff Report

There is less than one month left of Nevada’s Tax Amnesty program that began Feb. 1. Business entities that have unpaid tax debt can file/pay their taxes online or download the missing tax returns that are available on the Department of Taxation’s website https://tax.nv.gov/

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - BOCC meeting Tuesday, open comments
Nye County votes to fully reopen, sidestep mask mandate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, April 6, the Nye County Commission, after several hours of public comment and debate, voted 5-0 to approve fully reopening Nye County and its businesses, and to essentially do away with the mask mandate.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Good, bad, and ugly are present in today’s society

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oatmeal is a whole grain, packed with fiber a ...
Overnight oatmeal is power packed for pennies
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations, and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this: you can literally make it while your sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multi-tasker? Yup. Mine, too.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspiration ...
Drive-thru Senior Fair set at Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley seniors should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 17 when they will have a chance to head out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair at Inspirations Senior Living Center, where there will be a plethora of organizations gathered for an event intended to help educate the older population about the area’s many valuable resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Curbside Event took place Saturday, Apr ...
Pahrump’s Community Easter Curbside hailed as huge hit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At 10 a.m. on a bright and sunny Saturday morning, a line of vehicles started forming at the NyE Communities Coalition and suddenly it was go-time for the dozens of volunteers on hand for this year’s Community Easter Curbside Pick-up Event.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
DETR updates ID process for filing claims for PUA
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Wednesday provided an update on the required verification for all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants through ID.me. This verification is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020 to protect legitimate claimants.