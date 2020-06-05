98°F
Ford warns against utility imposter scams

Staff Report
June 4, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Friday advised Nevadans to watch out for utility imposter phone scams as local businesses reopen.

During this transition, scammers might attempt to promote misleading and fraudulent information to consumers and small local business owners.

“As the economy recovers, scammers are finding new ways to perpetuate fraud,” Ford said. “While businesses are adjusting to new ways to conduct business, I’m urging Nevadans to be vigilant about educating themselves on scams and confirming the accuracy of information.”

Imposter scams, both online and over the phone, come in many forms. The basic utility imposter scam involves a scammer posing as a member of a reputable utility company demanding money from unsuspecting customers. The scammer often calls from a number that has been “spoofed” to look like it belongs to the actual company, but it is just an attempt to add legitimacy to the scam.

The scammer usually explains that the consumer is behind on his or her utility bill and demands immediate payment to avoid a shutoff of utilities. This is just a scare tactic, Ford said.

Typically, utility companies send at least two past due notices in writing before disconnecting or terminating service, and consumers should be suspicious if they receive a threatening phone call or in-person visit with no prior written notice. If you receive a phone call or in-person visit without having received written notice, hang up the phone and call your utility company directly using the number on your bill to discuss the status of your account.

Ask for details about your account to verify whether the caller is legitimate. If the caller is unable or unwilling to provide details such as dates and amounts of prior invoices and payments, hang up and call the utility company directly.

The attorney general’s office offers tips to avoid utility imposter scams.

If you are being pressured to make an immediate payment, remain calm and ask questions to confirm your account status before making a payment.

Don’t agree to make payments by wire transfer or with a prepaid card over the telephone. A legitimate utility representative will explain to a customer how a payment can be made using the utility’s established payment options and will not demand payment over the phone.

Don’t feel pressured by an upcoming weekend or holiday. According to the Nevada Public Utilities Commission website, a utility company may not disconnect or terminate service the day before a weekend, on the weekend or on a state holiday unless a safety issue requires disconnection.

These tips also apply if a utility company representative comes to your home to demand payment for a past due account. In this situation, ask to view an identification badge with the representative’s full name, and then call the utility company directly to discuss the status of your account.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, you may file a complaint with the attorney general’s office or with the Federal Trade Commission.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by program organizers, shows the items ...
PVYA goes virtual for 2020
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities was nearly forced to forego its 2020 Summer Camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic but through a partnership with the NyE Communities Coalition, the beloved annual event has been saved and will now take place virtually, helping keep both participants and staff safe and healthy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Government Center is the location of the Nye ...
Nye County Commission meetings and certain offices reopen to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, June 2, the Nye County Commission held its first meeting with in-person public attendance since early March, when the governor declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak and issued an emergency directive banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Use your freezer to its full potential. Freez ...
Optimizing your freezer saves time and money
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Freezing food saves time by reducing grocery store runs and money when you purchase sale items in quantity. Make the most of your investment by using your freezer to its full potential.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, June 3, this photo shows the intersec ...
Pahrump’s Leslie Street freshly paved, county to tackle finish work
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Leslie Street in the Pahrump Valley has a fresh new coat of asphalt, with paving of the 1-mile stretch between Irene Street and Basin Avenue concluding as of June 1. There is, however, still some finishing work to be done before the project is complete, tasks that, just as the prep work conducted before the paving was laid, will be handled by Nye County Public Works crews.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three people were killed following a two-vehicle head-on co ...
Three die in Inyo County crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several fatal vehicle crashes last weekend.

Gobernador Steve Sisolak (Colton Lochhead / Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Sisolak approves plan for tests, labs, contact tracing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday, June 1 announced the approval of a comprehensive community-based testing, laboratory analysis and contact tracing plan to support efforts to reopen Nevada’s economy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles lined up from Raindance Drive off of Highway 372, a ...
Study shows record high rates of food insecurity
Staff Report

One in three children will experience food insecurity this year because of the COVID-19, according to the annual Map the Meal Gap study released Tuesday by Three Square Food Bank.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The new Nye County Sheriff's Office smartphone app will all ...
New NCSO smartphone app up and running
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out a smartphone application designed to keep the community informed on law enforcement and first responder activities throughout the county.