Former county commissioner hosts ‘Pizza and Politics’ event

Former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo held a recent event at his Carmelo’s Bistro.

Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former county commissioner Leo Blundo held an informal gathering at his restaurant, Carmelo's Bistro, to encourage people to be civil when discussing politics.

Former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo held a recent event at his Carmelo’s Bistro.

Dubbed “Pizza and Politics,” Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times that the informal gathering was a vehicle allowing for civil political discussions in a sometimes heated general election year.

“In this political climate right now, some people can’t simply talk politics because people just snap and they tend to blow up when discussing politics,” Blundo said.

Blundo, who is now the chairman of the Nye County Republican Central Committee, is considering hosting the event on regular basis.