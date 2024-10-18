75°F
Former county commissioner hosts ‘Pizza and Politics’ event

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former county commissioner Leo Blundo held an informal gath ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former county commissioner Leo Blundo held an informal gathering at his restaurant, Carmelo's Bistro, to encourage people to be civil when discussing politics.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2024 - 6:54 am
 

Former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo held a recent event at his Carmelo’s Bistro.

Dubbed “Pizza and Politics,” Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times that the informal gathering was a vehicle allowing for civil political discussions in a sometimes heated general election year.

“In this political climate right now, some people can’t simply talk politics because people just snap and they tend to blow up when discussing politics,” Blundo said.

Blundo, who is now the chairman of the Nye County Republican Central Committee, is considering hosting the event on regular basis.

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a roll call the Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline met virtually to render a decision to suspend Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore without pay, on Friday afternoon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.

Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Search and Rescue crews were activated after a reported suicidal man scaled Shadow Mountain and threatened to jump.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Susan Davila was presented an Act of Kindness A ...
DVH leader honored with Act of Kindness Award
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

DVH CEO Susan Davila has spent many years working at the head of the only hospital in the Pahrump community and her dedication to health care has now garnered her a special local award.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for candidates ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks patrol deputy trainees
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a few good men and women to serve as patrol deputy trainees for Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Pahrump, Round Mountain, and Tonopah.

Nye County voters check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud ...
Early voting in Nye County gets underway Saturday
By Jimmy Romo / RJ

Nevada voters can begin to cast their ballots in Nye County as early as this Saturday for the highly anticipated 2024 general election.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Medical professionals are a crucial part of RAM's operations, ...
Free pop-up medical clinic serves hundreds — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical care is an imperative part of living a healthy life but the financial strings attached can often lead people to delay or even forego a visit to the doctor, dentist or optometrist.