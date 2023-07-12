Former Nye County superintendent eyes job as HR assistant in Clark County School District

The Clark County School Board will consider an employment contract Thursday with Warren Shillingburg as an assistant human resources officer.

Warren Shillingburg (Nye County School District)

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Shillingburg addresses business professionals at a Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Pahrump Nugget.

A former Nye County school leader wants to work in human resources for the Clark County School District.

The Clark County School Board will consider an employment contract Thursday with former Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Shillingburg as an assistant human resources officer.

The item is on the consent agenda, where multiple items considered routine are typically approved in one vote, so no discussion is expected.

The contract says Shillingburg’s start date is to be determined, and the initial position term will run through June 30, 2025. The annual salary is listed at $139,128.

Last month, the Nye County School Board voted to place Shillingburg, who started on the job in 2020, on administrative leave for the rest of his contract, which ended June 30. It came after months of contention over his employment status.

In October, the board decided not to renew Shillingburg’s contract. Then, trustees reversed course in December, voting 4-3 on a three-year contract extension that was slated to continue through June 2026 and included a pay raise.

But a complaint was filed with the state, and it was determined the board violated open meeting law by talking about the superintendent during a closed session before returning to open session to vote on a contract extension.

The board voted in April on a corrective action — voiding the original decision to extend Shillingburg’s contract. Trustees then decided in May not to renew his contract.

Shillingburg told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month that he thought the board didn’t properly handle the situation and that he felt he wasn’t given any reason for why his contract wasn’t extended.

His attorney also argued the board didn’t act within 30 days to correct the open meeting law violation.

The board said the superintendent didn’t give them a strategic plan during his tenure. Shillingburg cited factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of a contract extension.

Payment in court case

During their Thursday meeting, trustees also will consider authorizing a $225,359.97 payment in response to a court order issued by Clark County District Court in a 2018 case filed by the parent of then-student Anthony Tyler Harris.

No documents are posted online, and the item is listed on the agenda as “confidential.”

The 2018 complaint alleges Harris was “attacked and brutally beaten” in 2015 by a classmate in an unsupervised locker room while he was in sixth grade at Faiss Middle School, according to court documents.

Harris’ attorney Marjorie Hauf said Monday the school district elected to fight a case that involved a child who was severely injured instead of taking the opportunity long ago to resolve it.

Hauf said she hopes the district learns a lesson and pays valid claims when they should instead of dragging children seeking compensation for injuries occurring when they’re not protected at school through years of litigation.

The district said Monday that it does not comment on pending litigation.