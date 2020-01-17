Former Pahrump Arts Council official arrested

The former president of the Pahrump Arts Council was arrested in early January on suspicion of embezzlement. Kristin Swan also was arrested on suspicion of obtaining money under false pretenses and theft, between $640 and $3,500, according to information from the the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As stated in a video news release, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said board members of the Pahrump Visual and Performing Arts Council allegedly observed a discrepancy in their financial records, where several money transfers were made from the council’s savings account, which were not approved by the board.

“The president of the board, Kristin Swan, age 52, of Pahrump, was responsible for the withdrawals,” Horak said in a video statement. “Swan was president of the board at the time of the withdrawals in July of 2019, but stepped down and is no longer on the board.

“The board immediately took swift action and reported to the sheriff’s office upon finding documentation of the unauthorized withdrawals.”

Swan was arrested Jan. 8, and released on her own recognizance on Jan. 9, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

Swan’s arraignment is scheduled for at 9 a.m. on March 10, before Judge Kent Jasperson.

Officials from the Pahrump Arts Council declined to provide comment on the incident.

